Domestic helper dies after falling from Toa Payoh block, believed to have been cleaning windows

Domestic helper who fell from Toa Payoh block had started work only 5 days ago

A domestic helper has died after falling from an HDB block in Toa Payoh on Thursday (25 Sept).

She was believed to have been cleaning windows when she fell, her employer told Shin Min Daily News.

Viral images show domestic helper at foot of Toa Payoh block

A photo went viral over social media on Thursday (25 Sept), showing the woman lying at the foot of the block in a pool of blood, with a police officer approaching the body.

The OP claimed she had fallen eight floors.

A video showed the motionless body on the ground, with a man pacing about, apparently waiting for the authorities to arrive.

Residents hear loud bang, see helper’s body

A 75-year-old cleaner named Mr Xiong (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min that he had been sweeping the floor near Block 9 Lorong 7 Toa Payoh when he heard a loud sound.

He went over to check it out and saw a woman lying on the floor, unresponsive to his calls.

A 50-year-old resident of the block said her family heard the loud “bang” just before leaving for work.

When they opened the door, they were shocked to see the helper’s body, and quickly closed the door and called the police.

Reporters who arrived at the scene saw several police cars and a blue tent set up over the body.

There was also a large amount of blood on the ground.

Domestic helper pronounced dead at Toa Payoh block

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at 8am on 25 Sept.

A 39-year-old woman was found lying motionless at the foot of Block 9 Lorong 7 Toa Payoh.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 8.05am, told MS News that she was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Police found rags & window cleaner downstairs

The deceased’s employer, a 50-year-old human resources executive named only as Ms Ye (transliterated from Mandarin), said her helper had started work only on 20 Sept.

Her family was still asleep when she fell, and found out about her death from the police.

According to the police, they found rags and window cleaning liquid downstairs.

This led her to believe that the helper had fallen while cleaning the windows.

