S’pore Employer Catches Helper With Man In Master Bedroom Of Canberra Flat, Calls The Police

Helper Caught With Man In Employer’s Master Bedroom, Man Arrested For Wilful Trespass

Singapore’s domestic helpers usually work hard almost all day to relieve their employers’ burden at home.

That’s why the authorities will ensure employers give them a compulsory day off, so they can get some rest.

However, an employer who did give her helper a day off was shocked to catch her with a strange man in her own master bedroom.

The police were called, and the man was arrested for wilful trespass.

Helper was home alone on her day off

The incident happened last Sunday (11 Sep), reported Shin Min Daily News.

The employer, known only as 36-year-old beautician Shalini, lives in a four-room flat in Block 107A, Canberra Street with her husband and four-year-old son.

While usually there’s always someone at home as her husband works from home, that day Shalini’s husband was running some errands and she had to go to the temple.

Thus, she let her helper sleep in, as it was her day off.

But little did she know that the helper would end up sleeping with a man.

Helper found with man in master bedroom

When Shalini returned home at 11.45am, she found that her master bedroom door was closed.

She also heard “thumping” sounds coming from the room.

Her helper then emerged from the room, apologising with, “sister, sorry, sorry”.

Then, Shalini released that there was a stranger in her bedroom, and screamed in horror.

The unknown man got dressed in a hurry while leaving the room, scaring the employer so much that she was in tears.

Man in bedroom with helper arrested

Shalini said she was so shocked she didn’t even remember how to call the police, and called her husband instead.

Her husband, 39-year-old restaurant owner Ganesh, told Shin Min that his wife had called and told him what happened, so he immediately called the police.

The police arrived and arrested the man on the spot.

The police confirmed to the paper that a 31-year-old had been arrested for wilful trespass.

The case is currently under investigation.

Helper with them for 3 years, treated like family

Speaking to STOMP, Shalini was incredulous at what happened as the helper from India had been with her family for three years.

She also said they treated her like family, giving her every Sunday off and paying her S$700 a month.

Thus, she’d never imagined that she would do something like this, especially since she was a good worker and took care of her son, including picking him up from school.

The helper usually sleeps on a mattress in the common room and doesn’t normally enter the master bedroom, she said.

After confiscating her phone, Shalini found WhatsApp messages between the helper and her paramour, as well as intimate photos of the couple.

Feeling betrayed by her actions, the family bought an air ticket and sent her home that same night.

Hope they recover from trauma

Many domestic helpers in Singapore become integral members of their households, though a few unfortunately betray their employers’ trust.

However, it’s still important to give them their day off — as long as they spend it wisely.

While Shalini has said she’s not ready to get another helper yet, we hope the family can ultimately recover from their trauma.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.