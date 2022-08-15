Man In China Reportedly Slashes 2 Girls After They Reject His Advances, Investigations Ongoing

Man In Henan Province, China Detained After Slashing 2 Girls In Public Square

Back in June, a horrifying video of a group of men beating up several women outside a restaurant in China sparked outrage across the globe.

The attack happened after one of the women had reportedly tried to rebuff one of the men’s advances.

Sadly, a similar incident has happened in the country yet again.

Last Monday (8 Aug), police arrested a 21-year-old man after he allegedly slashed two girls with a knife in public.

Thankfully, both victims are said to be in stable condition.

Police arrest man for slashing 2 girls in public square in Henan, China

A clip of the shocking incident first started circulating on Weibo.

While it has since been taken down, copies soon found their way onto other social media platforms. Do note that viewer discretion is advised.

The video shows a man in white attacking a girl with a large knife. It’s unclear where he got the weapon from.

Even though the girl had already fallen to the ground, the man continued to hack at her with the knife.

While there were numerous bystanders, none of them immediately stepped in to stop the man or help the victim.

Apple Daily reports that the two victims are just 13 and 14 years old.

The man, whose surname is Zhang, was suspected of trying to strike up a conversation with them, but they turned him down. This is purportedly what set off the brutal assault.

While some Hong Kong media outlets claimed that the girls had died from their injuries, that fortunately does not seem to be the case.

According to an official statement by the Dancheng Public Security Bureau, the incident happened at a public square in Dancheng County, Zhoukou at 10.05pm.

Police rushed to the scene of the crime at 10.08pm and helped to subdue the attacker with the help of the public.

Both victims in stable condition

Meanwhile, the two girls were conveyed to the hospital for urgent treatment.

Police said that both of them are in stable condition and have no life-threatening injuries.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Naturally, netizens have condemned the man’s attack, with many hoping that he will receive severe punishment.

Featured image adapted from HK01.

