21,315 cases of HFMD reported in Thailand, authorities cite early arrival of rainy season for outbreak

Thailand government confirms HFMD outbreak amid early arrival of rainy season

Thailand is currently experiencing a significant outbreak of hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD), with 21,315 cases reported between January and June 2025.

According to the Bangkok Post, the surge in cases has been linked to the early arrival of the rainy season.

Surge of HFMD linked to cool, damp weather

Deputy government spokesman Anukul Prueksa-anurak explained that the cooler temperatures and increased humidity have created the perfect conditions for the virus to spread.

HFMD is highly contagious and commonly affects children under the age of five, though older children are not immune.

According to Thailand’s Department of Disease Control, most of the HFMD cases reported so far involve young children. Of the 21,315 cases reported in the first half of 2025:

15,753 are children under 4 years old

4,658 are children aged 5 to 9 years old

544 are children aged 10 to 14 years old

The disease spreads through:

contact with nasal or throat secretions

saliva

blisters

contaminated surfaces and personal items.

Common symptoms of HFMD

HFMD is caused by a group of enteroviruses, and reinfections can occur due to different viral strains.

In children, common symptoms include:

painful mouth sores (especially in the soft upper areas of the mouth, tongue, or cheeks)

red rashes or small fluid-filled blisters on the palms, soles, or torso

In infants, parents should also watch out for:

refusal to nurse

poor appetite

excessive drooling

irritability

