‘Just ask directly’: Redditors advise job seeker on how to negotiate for higher salary in S’pore

Redditor asks how to negotiate for higher salary in Singapore

Salary discussions can be a touchy topic — especially for job seekers who are within grasp of a new role.

This was the case for one netizen on the r/askSingapore subreddit, who shared that they had received a job offer but were unsure how to request a slightly higher salary.

The post has drawn more than 80 comments at the time of writing, with many sharing their top tips and personal experiences on the matter.

Netizens chime in with career advice

Many gave their honest opinions and advice on how to broach the topic with employers.

One user suggested asking for the “highest income” they are looking at and gradually deducting S$50 until the employer agrees.

Meanwhile, another Redditor simply advised the OP to “just ask directly”.

“The worst they can do is say no, and you don’t accept the offer,” they added.

Other commenters seem to echo their advice, with one stating that they should “insist” on the expected salary.

In a thought-out response, however, one Redditor noted that the method depends on the offer and the role.

They ultimately pointed out that the OP has an upper hand, as they received an offer almost immediately after the interview.

“Offer 30 minutes after the interview suggests they really like you or are desperate,” wrote the netizen.

They then advised that OP should clearly state their expected salary while acknowledging the full scope of the role, without having to justify their demands.

