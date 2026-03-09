NTU business-computing double degree ranked highest for starting salaries in S’pore, median pay S$6,950

NTU business-computing double degree tops ranking of highest starting salaries in Singapore

A new survey has revealed which university degrees in Singapore lead to the highest starting salaries for fresh graduates.

According to Briefcase Index, programmes related to business, computing, medicine, and engineering dominate the list of degrees with the highest median starting pay in 2026.

Briefcase Index is a Singapore-based B2B discovery and rankings platform that publishes data-driven insights on providers across industries worldwide.

The ranking was based on data from the 2025 Joint Autonomous Universities Graduate Employment Survey (JAUGES) released by the Ministry of Education (MOE) on 5 March.

NTU business-computing graduates earn median S$6,950 starting pay

Topping the list is a double degree programme at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) that combines business with computer engineering or computing.

Graduates from the programme recorded the highest median gross monthly salary at S$6,950.

Medical degrees from both NTU and the National University of Singapore (NUS) ranked joint second, with graduates earning a median starting salary of S$6,500.

Coming in third was computer science at NUS, where fresh graduates reported a median starting pay of S$6,400.

According to NTU, graduates from the Class of 2025 earned higher salaries than those in 2024, with the mean gross monthly salary at S$4,812 for fresh graduates in full-time permanent employment, up from S$4,701 the year before.

A total of 4,468 NTU graduates responded to the 2025 JAUGES, along with 66 Medicine graduates from the Class of 2024 who took part in a follow-up survey.

Tech-related degrees dominate top 10

Several computing-related programmes also featured prominently in the ranking.

These include computer science, information systems, business analytics, and computer engineering, offered by universities such as NUS and Singapore Management University (SMU).

Median monthly starting salaries for these programmes generally ranged from S$5,000 to S$6,400.

Several programmes offered by the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) also recorded median starting salaries of around S$5,000.

The National Institute of Education (NIE) Arts (in an Academic Discipline and in Education) programme also recorded a median starting salary of S$5,000, placing it among the programmes ranked 10th.

It is the only programme from the arts sector to appear on the list.

Ranking based on graduate employment survey data

The ranking was compiled using salary outcomes from the 2025 JAUGES, which tracks employment and salary trends among fresh graduates from Singapore’s autonomous universities roughly six months after completing their final examinations.

In addition to starting salaries, the list also referenced entry requirements such as A-Level rank points and polytechnic Grade Point Average (GPA) from universities’ Indicative Grade Profiles, where available.

A Briefcase Index spokesperson said starting salaries are a “practical signal” of where early-career demand and opportunity are strongest.

“We aim to provide a clear snapshot of which fields are delivering the strongest early-career outcomes and help students and families quickly understand what’s changed,” the spokesperson added.

