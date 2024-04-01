Group of friends hike 64km from Tuas to Changi in 15 hours

Group of friends complete 64km hike from Tuas to Changi

Despite Singapore’s size, not many may consider walking from one end of the country to another, especially since there are many convenient transportation options.

A group of friends, however, decided to take up that challenge.

13 of them set out on the journey together but only four emerged victorious in completing the entire hike from Tuas to Changi in a whopping 15 hours.

Started journey from Tuas Link MRT at 9pm

On 18 March, TikTok user Greg Andrle aka @certified_gmo shared a video of his group’s journey from the West to the East of Singapore.

@certified_gmo We walked across the ENTIRE country of Singapore, from west to east and it was an adventure. We started with 13 people from Tuas around 9pm and made our first pit stop in Boon Lay around 11:30 and then Pandan Reservoir an hour later. Everyone was pretty tired and hungry at this point so we stopped at Springleaf Prata for a much needed meal. After our dinner/breakfast 13 people became 10 as a few of us went home for some rest. 10 of us continued along Holland road, past Dempsey Hill and into Orchard. It was quite interesting watching the city go to sleep and wake up. In Orchard there were people still coming home from clubbing and also people starting their morning runs, a true mix of lifestyles. We stopped for coffee in Orchard and unfortunately we lost another 6 people to blisters, knee pain and fatigue. The final 4 continued on, 2 guys and 2 girls. The sun was now coming up as we reached Aljunied. Once we hit Macpherson some supporters joined us to help keep our spirits high as we headed towards Ubi and Tampines. I have never been to a few of these areas so it was to see some new scenery. Finally around 12:30 we reached Changi Point for a celebratory drink. Proud of the final 4 of us who made it all the way through, a true test of mental and physical strength. I think next time we will try North to South, anyone want to join us? #singaporetiktok #singapore #walkacrosssingapore #sgtiktok Thanks to the group for joining, everyone did great. @alittleMaya ♬ Funk It Up – John Etkin-Bell

Speaking to MS News, he shared that a group of them had hiked Mount Rinjani in Indonesia and were searching for a new challenge. Thus, they decided to embark on this journey in Singapore, where they could invite more friends.

The group members kickstarted their journey from Tuas Link MRT at 9pm.

Subsequently, they made pit stops at a Caltex station in Boon Lay and Pandan Reservoir.

Having completed 18.6km thus far, they were all feeling famished and fatigued. The group thus stopped at Springleaf Prata at NEWest mall to tuck into a much-deserved meal.

“It was a great group, if anyone was feeling too tired, we would stop and rest, it wasn’t a race. We wanted to make sure no one got hurt and everyone was ok,” Mr Andrle shared.

Some group members dropped out along the way

At various points throughout the journey, some group members dropped out of the hike. After their meal at Springleaf Prata, three went home to rest.

The remaining 10 persevered throughout Holland Road, Dempsey and Orchard Road.

When they reached Somerset at 6am, another six left as they were suffering from blisters, knee pain and fatigue.

The final four, including Mr Andrle himself, trudged on, determined to accomplish their goal.

Revelled in many sights & sounds throughout the hike

Throughout the hike, the group also had the opportunity to enjoy the sights and sounds that the island has to offer.

“In Orchard there were people still coming home from clubbing and also people starting their morning runs, a true mix of lifestyles,” wrote Mr Andrle.

He also highlighted that the four remaining trekkers, along with some new supporters, headed towards Ubi and Tampines.

In these areas, Mr Andrle could delight in scenic views that he had never seen before.

Final 4 complete journey in Changi at 12.30pm the following day

At 12.30pm, the group crossed the finish line at Changi Point. Feeling sore but accomplished, they indulged in a celebratory drink at Little Island Brewing Co.

Mr Andrle remarked that he was “proud of the final 4 of [them] who made it all the way through, a true test of mental and physical strength”.

He hinted that the group may try traversing from the North to the South in future expeditions.

Asked if he had any advice to share, Mr Andrle simply encouraged others to try out the journey. They should, however, bring along sufficient equipment, a good pair of shoes, plenty of water and sunscreen.

He also urged keen hikers to stop and return home if they do not feel well.

Featured image adapted from @certified_gmo on TikTok.