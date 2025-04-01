Dying man’s last wish for Hokkien mee granted by kind stranger who delivered it 3 times to man’s Clementi home

Kind member of public fulfils terminally ill man’s wish for Hokkien mee

A 45-year-old man in the final stages of cancer, who loved eating Hokkien mee, posted a wish online asking if someone could buy it for him.

A kind-hearted stranger not only fulfilled his request but delivered it to him three times, offering words of encouragement along the way. Sadly, the man has since passed away, succumbing to his illness.

Man diagnose with cancer requests Hokkien mee

According to a report by Shin Min Daily News, the man, the late Anthony Lee, who battled terminal pancreatic cancer, passed away last Wednesday (26 Mar) at the age of 45.

Since December last year, Mr Lee had been posting on the Facebook page Hokkien Mee Hunting hoping someone could help him get a plate of his favourite dish delivered to his home.

Living in Clementi, Mr Lee had trouble finding options on food delivery platforms, with Grab offering just one choice and reportedly charging a high S$15 delivery fee.

His condition prevented him from leaving the house, so he turned to the internet for help.

Doctor encouraged him to eat his favourite foods

Mr Lee shared that his cancer had spread all over his body, and his doctor advised him to eat whatever he craved while he still could.

“For the past five years, I have hardly eaten my favourite foods, such as Hokkien mee, char kway teow, chwee kueh, grilled fish, laksa, and others,” he wrote in his post.

His post touched many, and several netizens offered to help. Mr Lee made it clear he would pay for the food, but one kind stranger decided to go the extra mile.

Kind stranger travels from Sembawang to Clementi to deliver food

Shin Min Daily News eventually tracked down Liang Guowei (name transliterated), a 42-year-old rojak stall vendor, who had delivered Hokkien mee to Mr Lee three times.

After seeing Mr Lee’s request, Mr Liang reached out and personally delivered the dish to his home.

“I happened to be free, and knowing that he was ill and had a poor appetite, I wanted to help fulfil his wish,” he told Shin Min Daily. “I thought, if I were in his situation, I would also hope that someone would lend a helping hand.”

During his first delivery, Mr Liang noticed Mr Lee was physically weak and chose not to disturb him.

He continued to check in on Mr Lee via messages and later made two more deliveries, each time bringing Hokkien mee from different stalls. Sometimes, he even added his homemade rojak to the delivery.

Despite living in Sembawang, he made the drive to Clementi just to bring Mr Lee his favourite dish.

“The second time, I left it at his doorstep, and he transferred S$50 to me, which was way more than the cost of the food,” he recalled.

“The last time, on 25 Feb, I delivered the Hokkien mee to the hospital. Not wanting to disturb him, I handed it to the nurse and left.”

Though they only met once, Mr Liang said he admired Mr Lee’s fighting spirit.

“I was just lending a helping hand, hoping to encourage more people to care for those in need around them.”

Also read: Terminally ill taxi driver refuses treatment, hosts banquet at Pan Pacific S’pore to honour mother instead

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao & gorodenkoff on Canva for illustration purposes only.