Woman from China says Holland Village is like a movie set as it looks unreal

Woman says Holland Village is so unreal it looks like real-life version of ‘The Sims’

Holland Village, which to most Singaporeans is just another neighbourhood shopping street, is apparently a somewhat magical place to a woman from China.

In a post on XiaoHongShu, she gushed over the place, calling it “unreal” and like a movie set.

Video captures evening charm of Holland Village

The post on 29 July came complete with a dreamy video of Holland Village taken in the evening.

Set to a catchy Cantopop ditty, it portrayed an idyllic scene of people walking down Lorong Liput amid fairy lights, past a kopitiam offering roadside dining and the quirkily designed Holland Piazza mall in the background.

Despite the locale looking no different from how Singaporeans know it, her clip managed to capture the charm of Holland Village in a way we might never have considered.

She sighs at how unreal Holland Village is

In her caption, the netizen with user name “Suzzzzy”, who hails from Guangdong province, wrote that Holland Village was such an “unreal” place in Singapore.

She also compared it to a real-life version of The Sims, a life-simulation video game.

Every time she goes there, she sighs at how unreal it is, she said, adding:

Living here will put you in a better mood every day.

She even described Holland Village as “like a movie set”, e.g the one in “Toy Story”.

Netizens divided over Holland Village’s appeal

Netizens in the comments were divided, with one agreeing that Holland Village had a “special feeling”.

Suzzzzy replied that the place had a “3-dimensional feel” and allowed people to let loose at night.

However, others said they had no feelings about the area despite going there often.

Concurring, another netizen said it was “just another place”, though the video made it look “brighter” and “more Western”.

Lastly, one contributor concluded that Holland Village looked nice, but it was “really expensive”.

To that, Suzzzzy agreed that it was “expensive like s**t”.

