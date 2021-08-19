Home-Based Businesses Do Not Require Food Licences

With many home-based food businesses popping up in Singapore, it is crucial to ensure that they sell food safe for consumption.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has responded to queries regarding home-based food businesses due to a recent incident that involved 15 people falling ill after consuming homemade pastries.

They clarified that home-based businesses do not require food licences.

SFA does not require HBB to have food licences

On 13 Aug, it was reported that 15 people have come down with stomach flu after consuming food from a home-based bakery, The Peachy SugarMaker.

According to The Straits Times (ST), SFA said home-based businesses like The Peachy SugarMaker do not need to acquire food licences since they only produce small quantities of food.

SFA said they evaluated that the food safety risk associated with these businesses is small.

As of now, home-based food businesses are only required to abide by SFA’s guidelines for food and hygiene practices.

However, home-based business owners must ensure that food sold is safe for consumption. Those who handle and prepare food are encouraged to attend a food safety course at a certified training provider.

Authorities will take action if anyone violates the Sale of Food Act or the Environmental Public Health Act.

Food poisoning case under investigation

The Peachy SugarMaker has been suspended, and the case is currently under investigation by SFA and the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Those who were affected by food poisoning suffered from gastroenteritis symptoms. 9 people have been hospitalised and are in stable condition now.

ST reports that hospitalised guests were confirmed with salmonella, a bacterial disease that affects the intestinal tract.

Hope those affected will get well soon

This is a reminder for all food businesses, big or small, to always abide by safety guidelines.

Hopefully, all home-based bakeries can follow the rules strictly and do the necessary cleaning to ensure that food served is safe for consumption.

Featured image adapted from The Peachy SugarMaker Bakery.