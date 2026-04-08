‘I will poison dogs starting 1 April’: Homeowner in Thailand puts up warning against dogs in area, sparks outrage

Homeowner in Thailand puts up sign warning they will poison dogs near their home starting in April

A homeowner in Thailand has sparked outrage after a sign posted around his property went viral, stating, “I will poison dogs around my home starting 1 April.”

The alarming message quickly gained traction online, with subsequent coverage by local media receiving nearly 30,000 likes on Facebook.

However, further investigation revealed there may be more to the story than initially believed.

Sign draws criticism online

The photo was first shared online by an animal-focused Facebook group. Taken by a passing motorcyclist, the sign was seen hanging from the outer wall of the house.

Netizens reacted strongly, condemning the homeowner’s apparent threat.

According to Khaosod, many called on authorities to investigate possible animal cruelty.

Investigation reveals homeowner’s frustrations

According to Workpoint News, reporters who visited the neighbourhood in Chachoengsao province, where the sign was displayed, found that it had been removed.

When they questioned why the homeowner had put up the sign, he said that it was in response to some very aggressive dogs that had caused him much grievance for the past 5-6 years.

He claimed that his neighbours owned five dogs that were frequently left to wander the streets, often attacking other pets.

The man himself said he had lost around ten animals, including ducks, geese, peafowl, and cats, due to the aggressive dogs.

The final straw for the homeowner came on 23 March, when he discovered dog prints all over his house, along with the carcass of a Maine Coon cat, which appeared to have been attacked.

Additional interviews with residents supported the homeowner’s claims, with some stating they had started carrying sticks and rocks to defend themselves against the aggressive dogs.

Also read: 11-year-old boy in M’sia dies after dog bite to face, rabies suspected



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Featured image adapted from ชมรมจิตอาสารักษ์สัตว์ on Facebook.