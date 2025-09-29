Homestay owner in M’sia allegedly installs CCTV to monitor guests, can turn off aircon remotely

Homestay owner criticised for installing CCTV to monitor guests

A homestay guest in Malaysia has alleged that his family’s privacy was compromised after discovering a hidden CCTV camera in the living room of the property.

According to Kosmo, the guest, identified as Syukri, shared on Facebook that he first became suspicious when the air conditioner in the house suddenly switched off on its own, even though it was functioning normally.

When he asked the owner about it, he was told that the air-conditioning had been remotely turned off by the owner’s wife because it had been running for more than eight hours.

The reason given was to save on electricity costs.

CCTV allegedly used to track guest behaviour

What alarmed him more, Syukri said, was the owner’s admission that he had installed a CCTV camera inside the living room.

The owner claimed it was to monitor guests and ensure they did not overuse the facilities or cause damage.

Syukri asked others online if they had ever faced a similar situation.

Netizens condemn actions as invasion of privacy

The post quickly drew strong reactions, with many netizens condemning the homestay owner’s actions as excessive and a violation of guest privacy.

Some pointed out that property owners are only permitted to install CCTV in public or common areas, such as outside the house or at the gate.

Others noted that authorities could take action under the Personal Data Protection Act and even criminal law if recordings were made without consent.

Several commenters also stressed that homestays are meant to provide comfort, not fear.

They criticised the owners for trying to control every aspect of the stay, adding that installing CCTV in a living room was unacceptable as guests might remove their clothing or hijabs in private spaces.

