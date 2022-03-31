Honda Civic Cars Stop Along Sime Underpass For Photo Shoot

It is understandable that those with flashy rides may want to immortalise their cars’ beauty in photos. Hence, photo shoots are the best way to go about this.

Choosing a photo shoot location is important as it’s best to ensure everyone’s safety and convenience.

However, a convoy of vehicles allegedly stopped in the middle of a public road in the Sime Underpass for a photo shoot on Saturday (26 Mar) night.

The vehicles have been identified as Honda Civic cars, and police are reportedly investigating the incident.

Pictures of the event were posted to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante (SGRV), prompting netizens to raise safety concerns.

Honda Civic cars blocked Sime Underpass for photo shoot

On 26 Mar, a few pictures of colourful cars blocking the way in the Sime Underpass were shared on SGRV.

The photos show cars parked in a manner that blocks an entire lane, preventing motorists from going up the underpass.

In another shot, the cars even spill over to the next lane, blocking half of it.

Several people are also seen taking pictures of the vehicles, supposedly for a photo shoot.

“Photo shoot ongoing in the tunnel on a public road,” the caption of the SGRV post states. “Drivers using this road beware.”

The cars have been identified as 1992 and 1996 Honda Civic models by The Straits Times. These models are popular amongst car enthusiasts and are often modified.

ST reports that the drivers did not have a permit to conduct a photo shoot in the middle of the underpass. Police are now investigating the incident.

Netizens call out car owners

The actions of those car owners were met with mixed reactions from netizens. Many feel that the drivers did not consider other motorists who also need to use the underpass.

One netizen pointed out that parking the cars in a tight space like the Sime Underpass can endanger other motorists in the tunnel.

Another netizen also noted that stopping in the middle of a tunnel is an offence punishable by law.

According to Singapore Statutes Online, drivers are not permitted to stop a vehicle in a tunnel except when lawfully required to do so, or when there is an accident, breakdown, or emergency. As such, an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

On the other hand, there are those who feel that this incident has been met with too much outrage.

The Honda Civic cars seen in the pictures are old, dating back to the 1990s. Therefore, netizens rationalised that the drivers may just be taking the photographs for one last hurrah.

One user argued that since the pictures were taken late at night, the owners of the vehicles should at least be allowed their fun.

Another netizen stated that with rising prices, such cars may soon go out of style. In such a situation, having a photo shoot is perhaps logical.

Be considerate towards other motorists

While it’s fine to let drivers cherish moments with their vehicles, we still have to be considerate to our fellow motorists.

Blocking a public road can be potentially dangerous for other road users. If not careful, a collision involving multiple vehicles may occur due to the narrow tunnel.

Instead, such photo shoots can be conducted in other areas less populated by motorists. This enables drivers to enjoy time spent with their friends and vehicles without endangering others.

And more importantly, do apply for a permit if you’re required to do so by law.

