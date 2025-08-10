Yellow Honda spins & crashes into lamp post on Orchard Road, injures driver

Honda Civic self-skids on Orchard Road and crashes into lamp post, shocks passers-by

An accident involving a yellow Honda Civic kick-started National Day when it went spinning into a lamp post on Orchard Road.

The incident occurred at around 1.45am on 9 Aug outside the Orchard Rendezvous Hotel.

Crowd shocked after Honda spins into lamp post on Orchard Road

Video footage on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page showed the car spinning out of control on the mostly empty Orchard Road, its tyres screeching harshly.

It then violently slammed into a lamp post on the roadside and came to a stop. Passers-by watching the scene could be heard exclaiming loudly and screaming in shock.

TikTok user kp0ds uploaded a brief video showing the aftermath of the accident.

The yellow Honda Civic suffered a serious dent on the front passenger side door. Similarly, its front left tyre appeared to have deflated in the crash.

A piece of the lamp post’s metal covering lay beside the kerb where the accident had happened.

Emergency lights flashed from the responding police motorcycles and an ambulance, while a curious crowd watched the scene.

“Thankfully, [the] driver was in good condition,” the OP claimed in the post’s caption.

SCDF conveys 32-year-old driver to hospital

The police told MS News that they believe the car self-skidded along Orchard Road.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics conveyed the 32-year-old male car driver to Singapore General Hospital. He is also assisting with ongoing police investigations.

In the comments of the posts, one netizen expressed relief that nobody else ended up hurt or killed in the accident. They accused the driver of driving too fast.

Another user joked that it was a manoeuvre for SG60.

