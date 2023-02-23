Mediacorp Actress Hong Huifang Joins Taiwan Agency, Will Further Career In China & Hong Kong

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singapore Actress Hong Huifang Joins Catwalk Taiwan

Veteran Mediacorp actress Hong Huifang has announced that she will be joining a Taiwan-based agency.

According to The Celebrity Agency (TCA), which manages the 62-year-old in Singapore, Catwalk Taiwan will be co-managing her activities in the region.

This arrangement will allow her to expand her presence in overseas markets, specifically China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

Mediacorp’s TCA collaborates with Catwalk Taiwan

Hong announced the collaboration between Mediacorp’s TCA and Catwalk Taiwan in an Instagram post on Wednesday (22 Feb).

She stated that her nomination at the Golden Horse Awards in 2022 gave her the opportunity to expand her career and popularity in Taiwan.

Hong was up for Best Leading Actress for her role in ‘Ajoomma’.

The actress added that signing with Catwalk Taiwan will allow her to expand into overseas markets.

“I am very grateful and I look forward to another peak in my acting career,” she wrote.

Taiwan agency will co-manage Hong Huifang

On the same day, TCA also released a statement on Instagram confirming that Hong will be co-managed by the two agencies.

This was for “diversification and opportunities”, they added.

Citing a statement by Mediacorp, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that the broadcaster and Catwalk Taiwan will work together to handle Hong’s projects in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau.

TCA will continue to take care of her engagements in Singapore.

According to Catwalk Taiwan’s website, other Singapore celebrities under its banner include Christopher Lee, Fann Wong, and Dawn Yeoh.

Long career in Singapore’s acting industry

Hong has had an illustrious career in Singapore’s showbiz industry.

She first gained prominence for her role in 1986’s ‘Samsui Women’. Besides that, she is also known for her roles in ‘The Price of Peace’ (1997) and ‘Housewives’ Holiday’ (2009).

However, she began turning heads overseas, especially in Taiwan, after her nomination for Best Leading Actress at last year’s Golden Horse Awards.

In addition, Hong won Best Actress at the Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles, USA for the same film, which also stars Korean actors Kang Hyung-seok and Yeo Jin-goo.

In July, she will be heading to Taiwan as she is on the jury of the 2023 RisingStories International Story Pitching Competition, reports The Straits Times (ST).

Wishing Hong all the best in her acting career

For those who grew up watching local dramas, Hong is definitely a familiar face.

Thus, it’s impressive to see how much her acting career has soared even after so many years in showbiz.

With her recent accomplishments, she has also shone a spotlight on the Singapore acting scene.

We wish her all the best in her overseas endeavours.

Featured image adapted from @honghuifang on Instagram & Instagram.