What made the Hong Kong fire so deadly & how construction firms can prevent future disasters

MS Explains: What made the Hong Kong fire so deadly?

With 94 dead and hundreds still missing, the deadly blaze that tore through Wang Fuk Court — a residential complex in Tai Po, Hong Kong — on Wednesday (26 Nov) has raised concerns about the city’s use of flammable scaffolding and mesh in construction projects.

Several buildings in the complex, which comprises 1,800 units, were undergoing repairs at the time of the fire and thus, were covered in protective structures.

Hong Kong police have since arrested the bosses of the construction company hired to perform the renovation works.

They suspect the blaze spread uncontrollably because the materials did not meet fire safety standards.

As local authorities continue to probe the case, questions remain about what could have caused such a deadly tragedy.

Not all about the bamboo scaffolding

In Hong Kong, the use of bamboo scaffolding is a time-honoured tradition and has even been listed as part of the city’s intangible cultural heritage.

The recent fire, however, has cast doubt on the material’s safety.

“Bamboo is a natural material and can burn when exposed to sustained heat or open flame,” said Kelvyn Ong, Managing Director of fire protection company King Fire Pte Ltd, to MS News.

That said, one cannot attribute the rapid spread of a fire to just bamboo.

“It’s important to emphasise that bamboo alone typically does not dictate the speed of fire spread,” added Mr Ong.

“A combination of factors, including weather, nearby materials, and structural setup, usually influences the fire’s behaviour.”

In the case of the Wang Fuk Court fire, some other construction materials may have accelerated the spread of the blaze.

These include protective nets, membranes, tarpaulins, and plastic sheets that are suspected of failing to meet fire safety standards.

Authorities have also found foam materials sealing elevator lobby windows in a neighbouring building.

“Such foam can be combustible and may accelerate vertical fire movement if ignited,” said Mr Ong.

However, as investigations are still ongoing, the role of these materials in the recent fire has yet to be confirmed.

Other factors, such as wind, debris, and the availability of combustible materials, also contribute to fire spread in open-air construction environments.

“If wind is present or pathways such as façade gaps or open window areas are available, flames can travel vertically very quickly, creating a chimney effect”, said Mr Ong.

Ultimately, a small flame can rapidly escalate when three elements align: heat, oxygen, and fuel.

Builders who follow best practices can prevent tragedies

Around the world, builders generally use a combination of non-combustible materials and fire-rated systems when constructing buildings.

These include:

Metal scaffolding

Concrete or masonry

Fire-rated gypsum boards

Non-combustible façade systems

Fire-retardant coatings

Approved fire-rated membranes and protective sheeting

However, Mr Ong notes that no single material guarantees full protection from fires.

Instead, overall system design and regulatory compliance play the biggest role in preventing large-scale tragedies.

This starts at the construction stage, with regular work-site inspections and sufficient worker training in fire safety and emergency response.

Good practices include keeping work areas free of combustible debris.

Fire extinguishers should also be on standby near hot work such as welding, cutting, grinding, and soldering.

Additionally, construction companies should properly manage temporary wiring and electrical components.

“Prevention is always a combination of material choice, good housekeeping, and active supervision,” said Mr Ong.

Can we expect such a deadly fire to happen in Singapore?

In Singapore, where high-rise buildings are not uncommon, some may be concerned about a similar fire happening here.

Thankfully, those living in the Lion City have “strong safeguards” to rely on.

“While no system can eliminate risk entirely, Singapore’s Fire Code, high-rise design standards, and active community engagement significantly reduce the likelihood and scale of such events,” assured Mr Ong.

For example, some buildings in Singapore are required to have pressurised stairwells.

These keep smoke out. Their walls, floors, and doors are designed to contain fire and smoke within compartments.

There are also strict controls on cladding and external wall materials to prevent vertical fire spread.

Mr Ong explained that high-rise structures “rely heavily” on these features to slow fire spread and enable safe evacuation.

What to do if your building is on fire

However, it is still vital for residents to know what to do in the event of a fire.

This is especially crucial for those living in high-rise buildings where evacuation may be more challenging due to height, smoke movement, and limited escape routes.

If possible, residents could try extinguishing the fire.

Otherwise, they should alert others of the emergency and call 995 before activating the nearest fire alarm.

Using the stairs, residents should then proceed to the nearest refuge floor instead of the first floor.

In Singapore, refuge floors are provided at every 20 storeys in a super high-rise residential building and serve as holding areas for residents during a fire emergency.

A sign on the stairwell wall reading “Fire Emergency Holding Area” identifies a refuge floor.

Authorities also place such signs immediately outside the staircase on the refuge floor.

“The priority is always life safety regardless of the scale of fire,” said Mr Ong, who further stressed the importance of fire prevention.

“The key message is vigilance, preparedness, and continued adherence to safety practices—not fear.”

