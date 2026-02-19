92-year-old Hong Kong man dies after choking on tang yuan at home on 2nd day of CNY

92-year-old man dies after allegedly choking on tang yuan at home

A 92-year-old man in Hong Kong died after allegedly choking while eating tang yuan, or glutinous rice balls, at home on the second day of Chinese New Year (18 Feb).

Police received a report at about 9am that the elderly man had collapsed inside a unit at Sau Wah House, Sau Mau Ping Estate in Kowloon.

When officers and paramedics arrived, they found the man, surnamed Song, unconscious.

He was rushed to United Christian Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Collapsed while being fed tang yuan at home

Preliminary investigations indicated that he had choked while eating tang yuan, which is traditionally eaten during festive occasions.

Doctors note that round, sticky foods such as glutinous rice balls can pose a choking risk, especially for elderly people with swallowing difficulties.

If food blocks the airway, it can lead to suffocation and oxygen deprivation within minutes.

According to local reports, the man had high blood pressure and had been bedridden for a prolonged period.

He was being cared for by his wife, who was feeding him tang yuan in the living room at around 8am when he suddenly choked and lost consciousness.

His wife alerted their daughter to call the police and attempted first aid before emergency services arrived.

Case classified as ‘dead on arrival’

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

The case has been classified as “dead on arrival” and will be subject to further police investigation.

The exact cause of death will be confirmed after an autopsy.

Featured image adapted from bonchan from Getty Images on Canva, for illustration purposes only.