Man in Hong Kong pleads guilty after mixing soft drinks with urine & placing them in supermarkets

Man spikes supermarket drinks with urine as prank

A 63-year-old man in Hong Kong has pleaded guilty to tampering with soft drinks at a supermarket, spiking them with his urine over the course of a year.

The man, identified as retiree Franklin Lo Kim-ngai, admitted to planting bottles of soft drinks mixed with his urine at various supermarkets in Hong Kong between 21 July 2024 and 6 Aug 2025, reports South China Morning Post (SCMP).

He said he did this as a “prank” after having arguments with supermarket staff.

Arrested after boy falls ill from drinking contaminated beverage

The issue came to light when several complaints were made about strange-tasting drinks.

One incident saw a nine-year-old boy feeling unwell after drinking one of the affected bottles.

Though he was treated and discharged from hospital the same day, the incident prompted a closer look into the tampering.

Lo Kim-ngai was arrested on 11 Aug 2025 at his residence in Sham Shui Po.

Earlier reports state that police were alerted to the contaminated beverages last July in Sham Shui Po, Mong Kok, and Wan Chai supermarkets.

Actions stemmed from man’s depression

In court, the defendant’s lawyer explained that his client had been struggling with depression following his retirement, a divorce, and the loss of contact with close family members.

He added that the man felt isolated and acted out of frustration, but deeply regretted his actions.

The court has acknowledged the seriousness of the offence, given the potential health risks posed to the public.

However, the magistrate also noted the man’s personal struggles and may consider alternatives to jail time, such as community service, probation, or medical treatment.

The man is currently receiving care at a psychiatric centre while the court decides on the appropriate sentence.

