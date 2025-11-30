Man in Japan arrested for filling tea bottle with urine & placing it back on convenience store shelf

Man in Japan fills tea bottle with urine and puts it back on store shelf in prank

A 26-year-old man from Funabashi, Japan, has been arrested for a disturbing act: filling a plastic tea bottle with urine and placing it back on a convenience store shelf, where it was later purchased by an unsuspecting customer.

According to Yomiuri Shimbun, the incident took place on 26 May.

A customer bought what appeared to be a normal bottled tea, but later noticed a strong, unpleasant smell when attempting to drink it.

Alarmed, the customer reported the issue to the store, prompting staff to contact the police.

Suspect claims he was ‘frazzled’ at work and did it as a prank

When questioned, the suspect admitted to the act, saying he had been “feeling frazzled” at work and pulled the stunt to “blow off some steam”.

He claimed it was intended as a harmless joke but acknowledged that it escalated into a serious matter when the store was forced to inspect its stock and deal with operational disruption.

The man is facing charges of obstruction of business by fraudulent means, and police are considering additional charges.

Public outraged over ‘disgusting’ prank

His actions have sparked public outrage, with many expressing shock at the level of thoughtlessness and disrespect shown by the prank, according to Sora News.

Authorities are now reviewing policies to prevent similar pranks in the future.

