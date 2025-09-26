‘Someone wants to kill me’: Hong Kong singer alarms fans after claiming man wants to harm her in livestream

Hong Kong singer Mag Lam alarms fans with distressing claim during livestream

Hong Kong singer Mag Lam, 35, sparked widespread concern early on Wednesday (24 Sept) after a distressed livestream in which she claimed a man wanted to kill her.

The Instagram Live, which lasted less than a minute, appeared to be filmed inside a hospital room.

Visibly panicked and with her voice trembling, Lam cried out, “Someone wants to kill me,” before pointing the camera at a bearded man seated behind her and declaring:

If something happens to me, if I die, it doesn’t matter. You must remember him. He is the murderer. Identify him.

She also repeatedly urged viewers to save the video as evidence.

Moments later, a female voice was heard asking what she was doing, while the man told her to “calm down”.

The stream ended abruptly after about 40 seconds, leaving fans deeply worried about Lam’s safety and wellbeing.

Manager says singer safe, but admitted to hospital

Following the unsettling incident, Lam’s manager told Hong Kong media that she is currently in the United Kingdom (UK) and had been admitted to the emergency department for care.

The manager explained that Lam had become highly emotional after missing her flight back to Hong Kong ahead of an approaching typhoon.

She had reportedly been worried about her mother and pet dog, which contributed to her distress.

“She was admitted to the hospital emergency room because of her emotions,” the manager said, while emphasising that Lam is safe and under proper care.

News of the livestream quickly spread online, with many expressing alarm about Lam’s mental state.

Fans who had recently attended her UK performances left messages of support, hoping she would recover soon.

History of health issues

Lam rose to fame in 2010 after winning TVB’s singing contest ‘The Voice 2’, where she was praised for her powerful vocals and quickly became one of Hong Kong’s most promising newcomers.

However, her career was interrupted in 2012 when she suffered a torn vocal cord, leaving her unable to speak for two months.

The injury, combined with mounting stress, led to depression.

Although she gradually returned to work in 2013, she continued taking medication for mood disorders until 2023.

Last year, she left her record label to work independently, saying she had finally stopped relying on medication.

Also read: S’pore Airlines, Scoot & Cathay Pacific cancel Hong Kong flights due to Super Typhoon Ragasa

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from HK01.