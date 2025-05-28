‘Poop & pee everywhere’: Hornbill leaves terrible mess after flying into Woodleigh home

Hornbill flies into Woodleigh home, leaves droppings all over

Hornbills might not be uncommon in Singapore, but it’s not every day that one pays an unexpected house visit.

One Woodleigh resident, however, had a special encounter with a hornbill that left a literal mark everywhere in the house.

Speaking to MS News, the resident, who prefers to remain anonymous, said the bird stayed in her home for five to 10 minutes.

During this time, the trespassing bird wreaked havoc — flapping around and leaving “poop and pee everywhere”.

Her video of the incident on 23 May has garnered considerable attention on TikTok at the time of writing.

Hornbill perches on chair in home and makes a mess

In the clip, a hornbill can be seen perched on a kid’s chair as though it owned the place.

The video also revealed droppings smeared across the sofa, walls, and even on a child’s toy piano.

Speaking to MS News, the resident said her husband had to remove and wash all the sofa covers, kids’ tables, and chairs.

He also thoroughly sanitised the floor, worried that germs from the droppings might make the children sick.

The homeowner recalled being greeted by two hornbills in her living room.

While one managed to fly away, the other, captured in the video, did not know how to leave.

“We opened the front door, but it didn’t know how to fly out,” said the resident.

‘Interesting experience to see a hornbill so close up’

During that time, the family hid to avoid startling the bird.

The resident told MS News that after a while, the hornbill eventually flew onto the window grill before making its way out.

Though the family has had other birds enter their home before, it was their first time encountering a hornbill.

The resident noted that the neighbourhood often had “a lot of uncommon species of birds”.

Lastly, she described the experience as “interesting”, adding that she had never seen a hornbill so close.

