Thai police turn to horse carriages & farmers turn to buffaloes amid rising petrol costs

Police & farmers in Thailand turn to traditional methods like horses & buffaloes as petrol costs rise

As Thais struggle with rising petrol costs, some are turning back the clock and returning to more traditional animal-driven methods like horses and buffaloes.

Specifically, photos are circulating online showing police in Lampang province bringing back horse carriages for patrol and farmers in eastern Thailand ploughing the fields with buffaloes.

Horse carriages on patrol

According to Thairath, Lampang police brought back the horse carriages not only to cut down on energy use, but also as a way to preserve traditional practices.

To ensure that they know how to handle horses, officers underwent training with the local horse carriage association.

Photos show the officers dressed in traditional uniforms while patrolling the city centre. The energy-saving initiative will aim to enhance security during Songkran, or the traditional Thai New Year festival.

Also, passersby and kids who want to try riding the carriages can also ask the officers if they wish.

Buffaloes ploughing the fields

Police are not the only ones to cut down on fuel use by returning to animals, either. Farmers in eastern Thailand are also employing more traditional methods of ploughing fields.

According to Khaosod English, at least one farmer in Chachoengsao province is making waves by offering her buffaloes for rent to help with the fields.

The 51-year-old saw the opportunity when she saw her peers looking for alternative solutions that do not require the use of fuel.

She rents out each buffalo for around 5,000 baht (THB) (S$199) to 6,000 baht (THB) (S$238) per month, with the price depending on the land size.

Also read: Shanmugam: S’pore plans to increase fuel reserves amid conflict in Middle East



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Featured image adapted from Khaosod English and ไทยรัฐนิวส์โชว์ on Facebook.

