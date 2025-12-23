Hospital in Thailand celebrates as patient is discharged after 14 years with home ventilator support

Hospital in Thailand celebrates as patient is discharged after 14 years

A hospital in Thailand marked an emotional milestone after a long-term patient was finally discharged following more than a decade of inpatient care.

Vachira Phuket Hospital shared the update on Facebook on 16 Dec, with the post quickly gaining traction online.

Traffic accident caused serious brain & spinal injuries

According to the hospital, the patient had been admitted in 2011 after a traffic accident that resulted in a traumatic brain injury and a complete cervical spinal cord injury.

Doctors performed brain surgery and carried out a tracheostomy, inserting a tube into his neck to support breathing.

He was placed on a ventilator and, despite ongoing efforts to wean him off mechanical support, he remained unable to breathe independently due to the nature of his condition.

As a result, the patient remained hospitalised for 14 years and 3 months.

Home ventilator makes discharge possible

Last year, the hospital’s neurosurgery team worked alongside the palliative care team and continuing care team to explore the possibility of discharging the patient so he could return home safely.

With the help of public donations, Vachira Phuket Hospital purchased a home ventilator for the patient.

Preparations for discharge were then carried out in coordination with the Srisunthorn Subdistrict Health Promoting Hospital and local administrative organisations.

The medical team also worked closely with the patient’s family to ensure they were ready to manage the ventilator at home.

On the morning of 16 Dec, the patient was safely transferred home.

Photos shared by the hospital show a large medical team gathered to send him off, marking a long-awaited return to his family after more than 14 years in hospital.

Featured image adapted from โรงพยาบาลวชิระภูเก็ต on Facebook.

