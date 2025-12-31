Man says he was hospitalised in S’pore after eating hairy crabs from the river

Man hospitalised in ICU after eating hairy crabs that he cooked for himself

A man in Singapore said he was warded in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after falling seriously ill from eating several hairy crabs he had fished out from a river, prompting him to warn others against eating food from such a source.

His ordeal was shared on a Facebook page named “Tomorrow Will Be Better” on Christmas Eve (24 Dec) last year, and has since drawn attention for its vivid account of how quickly his condition deteriorated.

Man cooks & eats 4-5 hairy crabs by himself

According to the post, the man had cooked and eaten four or five hairy crabs three days earlier, having apparently caught them from a river.

He stayed up late, experiencing bloating and indigestion on the same night.

The next day, he felt bloated and did not eat much.

Man vomits & suffers headaches

But by the third day, his symptoms had worsened dramatically.

“Suddenly, everything I ate made me vomit. Even water,” he said, adding that he vomited so badly that his eyes hurt and he felt pressure building in his head.

At first, he thought it was a bout of gastroenteritis and tried to rest after taking traditional Chinese medicine, but his condition continued to spiral.

He started becoming unable to sleep, experiencing intense headaches, and vomiting every time he got out of bed. He also could not drink any water.

Man rushed to Sengkang General Hospital

Realising the seriousness of his condition, he contacted his friend, who rushed him to Sengkang General Hospital.

“I was semi-conscious in the car and had no strength to talk,” he said.

Upon arrival, he was immediately placed in a wheelchair and taken to the emergency department.

Despite the hospital being crowded, he said medical staff prioritised his case. They put him on an intravenous drip, conducted blood tests and provided him with a bed, warm blankets, and warm water.

He added: “Honestly, for a public hospital in Singapore to provide this level of care really exceeded my expectations.”

Man urgently admitted to ICU

Doctors later informed him that his blood acidity levels were dangerously low and the situation was urgent.

He was immediately admitted to the ICU. By then, he had already received multiple drips.

Once he entered the ICU, visitors were no longer allowed, so his friend went home at about 6am.

“There were four or five doctors who took turns checking on me and comforting me,” he said. “Being alone actually felt quite good. The care was top-tier.”

He was later transferred to the general ward after further blood tests showed improvement — though he still received seven to eight bottles of intravenous fluids the next day.

A bright spot was the nurses, who delivered healthy and nutritious meals to his bedside and even assisted him when he needed to walk to the toilet.

‘Don’t eat food from the river’

Hoping to be discharged the next day, the man said he would recover quickly due to such good care.

But he concluded by reminding netizens not to eat food fished out from the river.

He also advised people not to have irregular eating habits and to drink plenty of water.

