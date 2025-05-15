40-year-old man plummets to death after hot air balloon catches fire in Mexico

40-year-old man plummets to death after hot air balloon catches fire

A 40-year-old man fell to his death in Mexico after the hot air balloon he was riding in caught fire.

The incident occurred during the First Balloon Festival (translated from Spanish) held at the municipality of Enrique Estrada, Zacatecas, on Sunday (11 May).

Saved 2 family members from burning balloon

According to El Sol de Zacatecas, the basket of the hot air balloon caught fire just as it was taking off.

Realising this, the operator — identified as Luicio N — helped the two other passengers get out.

However, when Luicio attempted to escape, he got caught in the balloon’s ropes — he dangled in the air as the fire continued to consume the balloon.

Footage of the horrifying incident showed the dangling man plummeting to the ground as the balloon descended from the sky.

Luicio was killed instantly when the balloon crashed into a secluded field, La Nacion reported.

Event organisers fled the scene after incident

Despite suffering first-degree burns, the two survivors are “out of danger” and receiving medical treatment.

Two alleged event organisers, who reportedly fled the scene, have been identified and are currently being located by the police.

The State Attorney General’s Office has also opened an investigation into the incident and is looking into crimes of negligent homicide, injuries, and abandonment of persons

Additionally, they have reached out to the deceased’s family to provide support and psychological counselling.

