This Hotpot Eatery In Taiwan Has An Ingenious Way Of Making Meals Convenient

We all have a favourite hotpot ingredient that we’d like to pick out before our friends and family can get to them. But picky eaters may have a hard time snagging a specific ingredient out of the thick broth.

Round-built Mandarin Duck Lifting Pot (圓砌鴛鴦升降鍋物 台中老虎城) in Taiwan might have the solution to that in the form of a ‘liftable’ hotpot sieve.

Let’s take a look at this innovative contraption that will hopefully make its way to our shores.

Hotpot comes with a sieve that moves up & down

Like most hotpot establishments the restaurant’s hotpot container has room for 2 types of soup bases.

Dairy fans can opt for their fragrant cheese milk soup which boasts of fresh milk with cheese powder and cheese slices. Mala lovers can order their Sichuan-flavoured spicy soup with Chinese medicinal herbs, pork bones and Chao Tian pepper.

But what sets this establishment apart from all the other hotpot eateries is the pot’s unique lifting function.

Before eating, you can push a button to “raise” the pot and put the ingredients inside. Unlike before, there’s no need to fret about splashing broth on the table.

After simmering the ingredients in the soup, push the button to lift the hotpot and kiap the food with ease.

Menu includes fresh meat slices & seafood

Round-built Mandarin Duck Lifting Pot offers a variety of fresh meat slices and seafood that will undoubtedly be tender and savoury when cooked to perfection.

Take your pick from their melt-in-your-mouth meat platters with tendon beef, frosted beef, and tender chicken which will taste oh so juicy after being boiled in the flavourful soups.

Once you’ve had your fill of all the meat, don’t ignore their Boston Dragon Boat which is literally served in a dragon boat.

Fill up your bellies with this seafood paradise which includes Korean oysters, Boston lobsters, clams, scallops, and white shrimps.

To spice up your hotpot, add this flavor-packed teddy bear which has a secret soup base.

Let the bear soak inside the hot broth which looks like a hot spring as it melts and melds the rich soup flavour with the liquid base.

Add this to your Taiwan itinerary

The Round-built Mandarin Duck Lifting Pot (圓砌鴛鴦升降鍋物 台中老虎城) is based in Taichung, Taiwan.

Address: B1, No. 120號, Section 3, Henan Road, Xitun District, Taichung City, Taiwan 40757

Opening Hours: 11am-10pm daily

Contact number: +886 4 3606 2532

Website: 圓砌鴛鴦升降鍋物 台中老虎城 Facebook page

While you may not be able to plan a visit there so soon, there’s no harm adding this place to your itinerary once leisure travels can resume.

We’re sure your Taiwan travel buddies will appreciate your exquisite taste.

Hoping for hotpot seshs with this sieve too

Hotpot seshs are undoubtedly the best way to catch up with friends and family. And thanks to this foodie innovation, you can conveniently pick out the ingredients your heart desires.

While this experience is only available in Taiwan for now, we’re hoping it’ll make its way to our shores eventually.

Featured image adapted from Candy Life Taiwan.