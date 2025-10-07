Hougang resident puts up realistic Halloween décor, jokes he’s never getting his Shopee deliveries again

Hougang resident’s spookily realistic Halloween décor delights netizens online, will likely scare neighbours

Halloween has come early in Hougang, thanks to one resident’s realistic ghostly decoration, which will likely spook neighbours and unsuspecting delivery riders along the way.

Facebook user @Yus Hairi recently shared photos of his home’s spooky setup in the It Must Be The Hantu Facebook group, joking that he might never receive his Shopee parcels again after putting it up.

“Halloween starts early in Hougang…. I’m never gonna get my Shopee deliveries leow,” he wrote in the caption.

Ghostly figure stares from resident’s gate

The decoration, a Halloween-themed door curtain from AliExpress, gives the illusion of a spectral figure with a long white shroud and dark hollow eyes staring out from behind the gate.

From the corridor, it looks terrifyingly real.

The original poster (OP) joked about how funny it would be for anyone walking down the long corridor to suddenly see his eerie décor.

He also noted that his corner unit forces several neighbours to walk past the spooky doorway to reach the lift.

With dim corridor lighting, the realistic ghost makes it easy for visitors to do a double-take — or even take a detour.

A closer look inside the flat reveals it’s just fabric, but the chilling effect is undeniable for anyone approaching.

Netizens both amused and spooked by Hougang unit’s Halloween decoration

His Facebook post quickly caught the attention of netizens. The OP’s Halloween spirit has earned him online laughs, with netizens loving his sense of humour and dedication to the spooky season.

One interested netizen asked if the Halloween décor came in a Pontianak design.

Another commenter who was keen on getting the same decoration even asked the OP for its product link.

One user joked that the newspaper delivery person would have something to say after an early-morning encounter.

Another concerned netizen asked: “Wait, your neighbours see, then heart attack how?”

