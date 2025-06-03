Tree in Hougang topples after collision involving 3 vehicles, debris scattered on footpath

Van crumpled in Hougang collision that knocked tree down, 3 taken to hospital

An accident yesterday involving a van, motorcycle, and lorry in Hougang resulted in three injuries and a fallen tree at the roadside.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that the incident occurred at around 6.40pm on 2 June.

Tree crashes down onto footpath

A netizen on Xiaohongshu posted a video of the aftermath at the junction of Hougang Avenue 3 and Lorong Ah Soo.

The silver van, hooked onto a tow truck, had suffered serious damage, crumpled and dented on its front and side.

Nearby, the lorry sat attached to a second tow truck.

In footage seen by MS News, a roadside tree appeared to have crashed down onto the footpath, with a large amount of vehicle debris surrounding it.

In a following clip, the snapped bottom half of a tree could be seen, its roots torn up from the ground in the crash.

The netizen said that pedestrians had to walk on the grass to avoid the tree on the footpath.

“The ground was full of broken car parts, side mirrors, and broken glass. With the dim light at night, it was very dangerous!”

“I hope no pedestrians got injured,” he added.

He then urged motorists to drive more slowly at night and pay more attention at intersections.

Van driver arrested in Hougang accident

The police told MS News that the SCDF conveyed a 58-year-old male motorcyclist and two male lorry passengers to the hospital.

Officers arrested the 38-year-old male van driver for careless driving causing grievous hurt.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

