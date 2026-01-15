Couple in M’sia leaves landlord’s home mouldy & maggot-infested after months of unpaid rent

Couple in Malaysia leaves landlord’s home mouldy & maggot-infested

While cases of tenants leaving rental properties in appalling condition are relatively uncommon, such situations can cause significant financial and emotional strain for landlords, who must invest considerable time and money to restore their homes.

On Tuesday (13 Jan), a landlord in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia took to Facebook to share her ordeal after a couple vacated her property, leaving it in a severely unhygienic state: mouldy, littered with rubbish, and infested with maggots.

According to the landlord, she had rented the house to the couple in March 2023.

In the early months, rental payments, as well as water and electricity bills, were settled promptly. However, the situation changed in January 2024, when payments began to fall into arrears and continued to accumulate over time.

Repeated attempts to contact the tenants allegedly went unanswered, prompting the landlord to ask them to vacate the property amicably.

Missed payments & unanswered calls

On 1 Dec 2025, the landlord and her mother visited the house to check on the situation.

Despite knocking several times, no one responded. Using a spare key, they entered the unit and were surprised to find the husband inside.

The landlord said they spoke to him calmly and reiterated that the family should move out if they were no longer able to pay rent.

A partial payment was later received on 7 Dec, with the tenant reportedly promising to settle the remaining amount by 24 Dec.

However, the balance was never paid, and subsequent calls and messages, including those sent up to 12 Jan 2026, were allegedly ignored.

House found in severe disarray

Finally, on 13 Jan, the landlord and her husband returned to the property to see if the tenants had moved out.

While the couple had vacated the unit, the condition of the house left the owners horrified.

Photos shared online showed the home strewn with rubbish, including piles of used baby diapers, scattered cigarette butts, and unfinished bagged drinks left hanging on dining chairs.

Dark stains were visible on the dining table, while bathroom tiles were heavily moulded. Some furniture was also found damaged.

Worse still, leftover food left inside the refrigerator had reportedly led to a maggot infestation.

The landlord said she shared her experience to warn other property owners, particularly those in the Taman Melati area, to be cautious if approached by the same tenants.

Netizens express concern for couple’s young child

Many netizens reacted with disgust at the condition the tenants left the house in.

One user said they could almost smell the rubbish from the photos, while another remarked that even farm animals live in cleaner conditions.

Others questioned how the family could live in such unhygienic surroundings, saying they personally could not tolerate seeing their homes in that state for long.

Meanwhile, several netizens expressed concern for the couple’s young child, who they said had to grow up in an unsanitary environment due to the parents’ negligence.

Beyond expressions of outrage, one commenter also pointed out that months of unpaid rent should have been treated as an early red flag.

