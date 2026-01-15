Couple in M’sia leaves landlord’s home mouldy & maggot-infested after months of unpaid rent

International Latest News

Netizens expressed concern for the couple's young child, who had to live in such a state.

By - 15 Jan 2026, 5:42 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Couple in Malaysia leaves landlord’s home mouldy & maggot-infested

While cases of tenants leaving rental properties in appalling condition are relatively uncommon, such situations can cause significant financial and emotional strain for landlords, who must invest considerable time and money to restore their homes.

On Tuesday (13 Jan), a landlord in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia took to Facebook to share her ordeal after a couple vacated her property, leaving it in a severely unhygienic state: mouldy, littered with rubbish, and infested with maggots.

house mouldy maggot-infested (4)

Source: Munirah Musa on Facebook

According to the landlord, she had rented the house to the couple in March 2023.

In the early months, rental payments, as well as water and electricity bills, were settled promptly. However, the situation changed in January 2024, when payments began to fall into arrears and continued to accumulate over time.

Repeated attempts to contact the tenants allegedly went unanswered, prompting the landlord to ask them to vacate the property amicably.

Source: Munirah Musa on Facebook

Missed payments & unanswered calls

On 1 Dec 2025, the landlord and her mother visited the house to check on the situation.

Despite knocking several times, no one responded. Using a spare key, they entered the unit and were surprised to find the husband inside.

house mouldy maggot-infested (2)

Source: Munirah Musa on Facebook

The landlord said they spoke to him calmly and reiterated that the family should move out if they were no longer able to pay rent.

A partial payment was later received on 7 Dec, with the tenant reportedly promising to settle the remaining amount by 24 Dec.

However, the balance was never paid, and subsequent calls and messages, including those sent up to 12 Jan 2026, were allegedly ignored.

House found in severe disarray

Finally, on 13 Jan, the landlord and her husband returned to the property to see if the tenants had moved out.

While the couple had vacated the unit, the condition of the house left the owners horrified.

Source: Munirah Musa on Facebook

Photos shared online showed the home strewn with rubbish, including piles of used baby diapers, scattered cigarette butts, and unfinished bagged drinks left hanging on dining chairs.

Source: Munirah Musa on Facebook

Dark stains were visible on the dining table, while bathroom tiles were heavily moulded. Some furniture was also found damaged.

house mouldy maggot-infested (1)

Source: Munirah Musa on Facebook

Worse still, leftover food left inside the refrigerator had reportedly led to a maggot infestation.

house mouldy maggot-infested (3)

Source: Munirah Musa on Facebook

The landlord said she shared her experience to warn other property owners, particularly those in the Taman Melati area, to be cautious if approached by the same tenants.

Netizens express concern for couple’s young child

Many netizens reacted with disgust at the condition the tenants left the house in.

One user said they could almost smell the rubbish from the photos, while another remarked that even farm animals live in cleaner conditions.

Translation: Astaghfirullah… is this a cowshed or what? Even a cowshed is tidier than this.
Source: Facebook

Others questioned how the family could live in such unhygienic surroundings, saying they personally could not tolerate seeing their homes in that state for long.

Translation: Goodness, how can anyone live in rubbish like that? It’s stressful just looking at it.
Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, several netizens expressed concern for the couple’s young child, who they said had to grow up in an unsanitary environment due to the parents’ negligence.

Translation: Only feel sorry for their child, having to live in an environment full of rubbish like that. What kind of parents are they?
Source: Facebook

Beyond expressions of outrage, one commenter also pointed out that months of unpaid rent should have been treated as an early red flag.

Translation: Sorry, not taking the tenant’s side, but the owner’s responsibility also comes into play. Try renting to an old Chinese uncle. One month late and it’s already goodbye. Not being cruel, but it teaches discipline. When arrears drag on for that long, it’s already a red flag. There should have been early action before it became like this. It’s a lesson for all of us.
Source: Facebook

Also read: Guests at homestay in M’sia leave behind mess, including large red stain on mattress

Guests at homestay in M’sia leave behind mess, including large red stain on mattress

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Munirah Musa on Facebook.

Article written by:

Kim Tan
Kim Tan
  • More From Author