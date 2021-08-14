House Of Seafood Says In-Car Dining Service Is Just Like Restaurant

Since 10 Aug, fully vaccinated people in Singapore have been able to enjoy dining-in at restaurants and indoor eateries.

However, some F&B establishments might be concerned that they’re turning away potential patrons who’re not fully vaccinated.

Thus, House Of Seafood in Punggol has come out with an ingenious idea that will cater to them – an “in-car” dining service.

Source

By serving their food directly to customers in their cars, they’ll be able to enjoy the “dine-in” experience.

Same food & service as in the restaurant

House Of Seafood announced this initiative in a Facebook post on Tuesday (10 Aug), the 1st day of the new measures.

They said it’s for those not fully vaccinated, but who crave restaurant dine-in anyway.

Source

Claiming it’s the 1st such service in Singapore, they added that patrons will enjoy the same excellent food and service that they would get while dining in their restaurant.

Source

Customers have to book in advance

All customers have to do is call the restaurant at 6466 9000 or send them a message on their Facebook page to book a slot and order the food in advance.

Then they’ll just need to drive over to The Punggol Settlement, where House Of Seafood is located, and park in the open-air car park there.

According to the restaurant, there are more than 200 parking spaces available, so it’s unlikely that customers will have difficulty finding somewhere nice to park.

Source

Once customers have found their “best spot”, the House Of Seafood will take care of the rest, they said.

No alcohol served

However, there’s one thing that won’t be the same – no alcohol will be served.

Source

The photos they shared of customers drinking wine are for illustration and marketing purposes only.

The reason for the wise decision is they want to discourage irresponsible drinking and driving.

House Of Seafood no stranger to creative marketing

The in-car dining service is just the latest brainwave from House Of Seafood, which is well-known for its “creative marketing” that can be controversial.

Source

For example, in Jun, chief executive officer (CEO) Francis Ng walked crabs in nearby Punggol Park.

That earned him a visit from ACRES and SPCA, where they spoke to him about the need for higher welfare standards when dealing with live animals.

Mr Ng later apologised for the stunt.

Back in 2019, he also had to apologise for putting up a live crab claw machine in the restaurant.

It prompted backlash, with many claiming that the move was tasteless and cruel towards crabs.

A way to satisfy both sides

While people are free to eat in their cars as it’s a private space, the jury is still out on whether F&B businesses should be serving food to cars.

It’s admittedly a smart way to satisfy both sides: House Of Seafood can get more customers by providing “dine-in” service to those who’re not fully vaccinated, and such patrons can enjoy an experience similar to dining at a restaurant.

Will it be well-received by the public? Would you do it if you’re not fully vaccinated? Most importantly, do you think it runs afoul of any laws? Do share your thoughts with us.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Facebook and Facebook.