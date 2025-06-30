Do young adults in S’pore struggle with household chores? Redditors say it’s common among ‘high SES’ men

Redditor questions why some young adults in Singapore struggle with basic household chores

In a country where domestic helpers and doting parents are often part of the household equation, some Singaporean young adults are stepping into adulthood…without knowing how to operate a washing machine.

That’s what one Redditor recently pointed out in a viral r/askSingapore thread that has since sparked a wave of discussion.

“Why do some adults in Singapore still not know basic household skills?” the OP asked on her 29 June post, referencing encounters with Singaporeans in their late 20s or 30s — both men and women — who couldn’t cook, clean, or even do their own laundry.

“Some still rely on their parents for meals or just eat out all the time,” OP noted, asking if it’s a common trend and wondering how such individuals cope when they move in with a partner or live on their own.

“Do they eventually pick these things up, or do they just expect their partner to handle it?”

They also posed a final, pointed question: Is it a red flag if a man in “late 20s or 30s” doesn’t know how to do basic chores?

Netizens say it’s common among ‘high SES’ men from elite schools

The post struck a chord, quickly gaining over 260 comments from Singaporeans sharing their experiences and opinions.

One user commented that they knew a few men who had never done chores in their lives. They noted that most of them came from “elite schools with high SES (socioeconomic status) backgrounds” — leaving them quite pampered.

It did not faze them, however, as they confessed they would be the same way if they had 24/7 access to helpers as well.

Another commenter shared a past relationship where the man believed chores were “beneath” him simply because his partner’s degree was “less fancy” than his, and assumed she would take over all household responsibilities.

Helicopter parenting may play a part

Other Redditors pointed to cultural and parenting influences. One said that many Singaporean parents are “helicopter parents” who want to make their children’s lives as convenient as possible.

They described how some parents are “control freaks” who micromanage household routines to the point that their children are never allowed to help, or give up trying altogether.

Still, many netizens agreed that while it may be understandable for some to grow up without learning these skills, what matters is whether they’re willing to learn.

“It can be normal or common to not know how to do things but not normal to refuse to learn,” one commenter opined.

Featured image adapted from vitapix on Canva.