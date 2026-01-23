‘Beautiful’ but unhygienic housemate in M’sia allegedly leaves used sanitary pads around room, relieves herself in containers

Netizen claims housemate is beautiful but unhygienic

When renting a room with strangers, tenants can only hope that shared spaces are kept reasonably clean and liveable.

However, a netizen in Malaysia has alleged that her housemate’s habits go far beyond ordinary messiness, describing behaviour she said was deeply unhygienic despite the woman’s well-groomed appearance.

In a now-deleted Threads post shared on Wednesday (21 Jan), the original poster (OP) claimed that the woman, believed to be her housemate, is conventionally attractive and enjoys wearing makeup and dressing up when heading out.

What others do not see, however, is a starkly different reality behind closed doors.

Used sanitary pads allegedly left around the room

According to the OP, the woman frequently left used sanitary pads in various places around her room.

Photos shared in the post appeared to show used menstrual pads left on a vanity table and inside a laundry basket.

Another image showed a used bowl placed on top of clothing inside a cabinet, alongside a bloodied sanitary pad still attached to a piece of clothing.

The OP also alleged that her housemate would leave used kitchen utensils around the house until they became mouldy.

Claims of urinating & defecating in containers

Beyond menstrual hygiene issues, the OP further claimed that her housemate refused to use the toilet, despite it being only a short distance from her room.

Instead, she allegedly relieved herself in containers, which were then left around the room with their contents inside.

The OP said the rest of the house, including the bathroom, was kept clean, with someone cleaning it daily. The woman’s room, however, was described as the only consistently dirty space.

“For so many times, others have helped her tidy up and mop the room to make it nice and tidy, and the next day, it’s dirty again,” the OP wrote.

She added that this repeated behaviour led them to suspect the woman might have a behavioural condition contributing to her uncleanliness.

Behaviour allegedly unchanged despite reprimands

The OP said that aside from these habits, her housemate behaved “like everyone else”.

However, she claimed that repeated reprimands had little effect. According to the OP, the Threads post was even shown to the woman, who allegedly brushed it off.

“I hope this thread reaches her boyfriend,” the OP wrote, expressing frustration. “Let him be embarrassed.”

In closing, the OP reflected that the experience had taught her that “beautiful people are not necessarily tidy”.

Also read: Couple in M’sia leaves landlord’s home mouldy & maggot-infested after months of unpaid rent

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Threads.