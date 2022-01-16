HOUZE Century Square Outlet Goodbye Sale Ends On 24 Jan

As another Chinese New Year draws near, many of us may be looking to spruce up various areas—whether it’s our wardrobe, living quarters, or even the kitchen. After all, paving the way for a prosperous year is all about getting rid of the old and welcoming the new.

Now, thanks to HOUZE’s Century Square outlet goodbye sale, you’ll be able to freshen up your home with brand new crockery, tableware, storage, and more—at a fraction of the original prices.

Source

Deals include Buy 2 Free 1 on participating brands like HOUZE, ecoHOUZE, LiAo, Finder, and Nunbell, as well as Table Matters.

There are also over 88 varieties of products starting from only $6.80. Here are some product highlights you can consider snagging to perk up your home this CNY.

New tableware to brighten up your reunion dinner spot

Having IG-worthy tableware like these would make every bite of steamed fish taste that much nicer at the reunion dinner table.

If you’re entertaining a larger family, it won’t hurt your wallet as much to get more either, thanks to this Buy 2 Free 1 deal.

Source

With such a lovely dinner table set, the last thing you’d want is for a burning pot or dish to sear it. If you cherish your maple dinner table as much as your expensive shoes, keep them free of burn marks with some Peranakan-themed pot coasters.

Source

Practicality aside, their vibrant designs have the bonus of making your table ever ready for a flatlay shot.

Nifty storage for a clutter-free home through the year

While adding new things to one’s home is inevitable while preparing for CNY, we may not always know how to find space for them.

Hopefully, that won’t be a problem once you have storage that looks as good as it is priced.

Take this 3-tier shoe cabinet, for example. It’ll keep your new shoes nicely tucked away while giving your living room or wherever you store your shoes a touch of elegance.

Source

Some of us might be starting the year with a brand new skincare routine. Then you’ll need this skincare organiser to store all those newly purchased serums and moisturisers.

As a bonus, its sleek, minimalist design will encourage you to keep up your skincare routine, if only for the sake of lifting that delightful acrylic lid.

Source

If you’re stocking up on vegetables and fruits that don’t need to be refrigerated, then your kitchen can’t do without this trolley.

It will help free up precious cabinet space while giving you the convenience of wheeling your cooking ingredients when you’re moving things around in the house.

Source

Alternatively, you can also use it to store a wide variety of snacks to treat your guests to when they come by for house visits.

Cleaning tools to refresh your home for guests

The big pre-CNY cleanup may be a headache for some of us, but it is still a must, especially if you’re planning to have family and friends over.

Perhaps getting some spanking new cleaning tools can be the key to drumming up a bit more motivation.

These Easy Clean Spin Mops come with a bucket that automatically spins your mop dry, helping you sidestep the inconvenience of squeezing your mop dry by hand or foot.

Source

The Reusable Microfiber Mop Pad itself makes cleaning a breeze too, as it can be used to clean different things depending on whether it’s dry or wet.

If stubborn stains and dirty surfaces are your main problem, you can erase them in a swipe with these Greenshield Household Wipes and not have to worry about going through multiple packets.

After all, it’s only $10 for 4.

Source

With all that, your house will look good as new long before your first guest rings the doorbell.

HOUZE Century Square sale a 1-min walk away from Tampines MRT

With all those good deals waiting in store, it’s even more of a draw when you know it’s only a stone’s throw away from the Tampines MRT station.

While the sale began on 1 Jan, there’s still fairly plenty of time for you to go as it’ll be going on until 24 Jan, or while stocks last.

Source

Here are the details you need to know:

HOUZE Goodbye Sale at Century Square

Date: 1-24 Jan

Time: 12pm-9pm (weekdays) and 11am-9pm (weekends)

Address: 2 Tampines Central 5, Singapore 529509

Nearest MRT: Tampines Station

A budget-friendly way to up your CNY preparation game

As sad as it is that one of HOUZE’s outlets is closing down, it’s also a good thing that it’s happening this close to one of the biggest festive seasons of the year.

This way, everyone gets to stock up on something new for the home without breaking the bank. We’ve got to save up for the angbao too, right?

Spotted anything that you can’t wait to add to your trolley yet? Let us know in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.