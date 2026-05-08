‘Thank you for loving me’: HR manager who died from cancer leaves final LinkedIn post

41-year-old HR manager dies after suffering from cancer since 2018

A human resources (HR) manager in Singapore has died from cancer, leaving behind a final LinkedIn post that has touched many.

In it, Ms Grace Seah Zong Ling, who passed away on Thursday (7 May), thanked her loved ones for loving and grieving her.

HR manager’s cancer became untreatable last Nov

Ms Seah’s profile listed her as an assistant HR manager with cosmetics company Estée Lauder. She was 41, according to Death Kopitiam Singapore.

In her final LinkedIn post, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018, but had enjoyed “many good years” despite that.

However, it became untreatable around November last year, she said.

Worse still, she also went through a divorce along the way.

She thanks loved ones, hopes they will come for funeral

Throughout these trials, Ms Seah was grateful to her “most supportive family and friends”, and thus told them:

Thank you for your friendship, love, and kindness — I feel incredibly blessed to have had you in my life.

She hoped that they would come to her funeral, making it “a time of reconnection, with more flowing conversations than tears”.

But if they could not make it, that was okay, she said, but advised them not to grieve alone and to spend time with their loved ones instead.

She leaves behind a daughter

Heartbreakingly, Ms Seah also revealed that she is leaving behind a daughter named Kara.

She asked her loved ones to help guide her daughter, teaching her to be kind to others and herself.

They should also remind her that she is loved by many, including her mother, who loves her “so, so much”, she said.

‘A reminder to live fully in the present’

Ms Seah expressed a wish that her funeral would be “a reminder to live fully in the present”.

She believed that death may end life, but not love or relationships, so she advised her loved ones to just think of her when they miss her — “the silly things I said or did, the moments we shared”, she added.

“Thank you for loving me, and for grieving me,” she concluded.

Final post touches many netizens

Ms Seah’s post, which received more than 1,100 reactions, struck a chord with several users who commented, including many who did not know her.

Some pointed out that it was “surreal” to read a post written by someone about their own passing, and it caused them to ponder their own life.

They praised her courage and grace for urging people to connect and for thinking of others even as she faced her own demise.

Others took the message from her post that we should live our limited time in life to the fullest.

Ms Seah’s wake is being held in Toa Payoh. A subsequent post on Friday (8 May) informed that she would be cremated after a service at Mandai Crematorium on Saturday (9 May) afternoon.

Also read: Yio Chu Kang Secondary maths teacher dies, students say they will miss her

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Featured image adapted from Grace Seah on LinkedIn.