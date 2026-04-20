Yio Chu Kang Secondary maths teacher dies, students say they will miss her

Yio Chu Kang Secondary maths teacher dies on 16 April

A maths teacher at Yio Chu Kang Secondary School has died, prompting an outpouring of grief from her students, several of whom said they will miss her.

Ms Chia Yi Ying’s untimely death was announced by the school “with deep sadness” in an Instagram post on Monday (20 April).

Yio Chu Kang Secondary pays tribute to ‘dedicated teacher’

In the post, Yio Chu Kang Secondary paid tribute to Ms Chia, saying she was a “dedicated teacher and valued member” of the school.

It noted that she had “commitment, compassion and steadfast belief” in her students, which left a “lasting impact” on their lives, adding:

She will be remembered with great respect and fondness.

The school also conveyed its heartfelt condolences to her family and those who knew her.

Students express sadness at teacher’s death

In the comments, several students expressed sadness at Ms Chia’s death and hoped she would rest in peace.

Some also said that they missed her and would never forget her.

One even said she was their favourite teacher.

In a comment on Death Kopitiam Singapore’s Facebook page, a former student paid a glowing tribute to Ms Chia, saying she played a key role in guiding him through maths and Co-Curricular Activities.

She was always well-prepared for lessons, putting effort into her teaching, but was also “chill and always approachable”, he added.

Deceased was a Flexi-Adjunct Teacher at the school

According to an obituary published on Obits.sg, Ms Chia passed away last Thursday (16 April).

Yio Chu Kang Secondary’s website still lists her under its Mathematics and Principles of Accounts Department.

It states that she was a Flexi-Adjunct Teacher (FAJT) — a scheme that allows former teachers to work on a flexible, hourly-rated basis.

The school did not mention how old she was or the cause of her death.

Also read: Ex-national runner Renuka Satianathan dies aged 37, represented S’pore at 2 SEA Games

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Featured image adapted from Obits.sg and Google Maps.