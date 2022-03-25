Rescuers Recover Human Remains At China Eastern Airlines Crash Site

As investigations continue on the China Eastern Airlines crash, rescuers have had trouble making leeway due to the unforgiving terrains.

However, on Thursday (24 Mar), they managed to uncover some human remains at the plane crash site. Meanwhile, search efforts for the second black box are ongoing.

Source

As the emergency response teams make progress, hope is arising that they’ll be able to find out the details surrounding the tragedy.

Human remains found at China Eastern Airlines crash site

China publication Huanqiu reports that search teams have uncovered human remains at the China Eastern Airlines plane crash site.

Amid the wreckage, they reportedly found 21 items of victims’ personal belongings which they have handed over to the investigation team.

Source

The search spanned a 46,000 square metre area (459, 000 sq ft), according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

So far, they have only been able to find human remains, with no signs of any survivors yet.

Emergency workers build temporary roads to conquer rough terrain

One of the main obstacles of the ongoing search has proven to be continuous rainfall. This has led to the slippery and muddy terrain in the mountainous Guangxi region.

Source

To speed up efforts, authorities have built a makeshift road to allow easy access to core locations. So far, materials for construction have been transported and six excavators have also been deployed.

Second black box found

Most recently, rescue teams had managed to find one black box at the crash site on Wednesday (23 Mar).

Today (25 Mar), just two days later, news of the discovery of the second black box emerged but Reuters later disputed the reports, citing information from Xinhua News Agency.

If located, the second black box could unveil the aircraft’s flight path, engine power, altitude, and speed during the accident. These details could help determine whether instrument problem or human error was the main reason behind the accident.

Hope the truth will come to light soon

As no survivors have been found nearly a week since the crash, the hope of finding any at all is gradually diminishing.

Nonetheless, we hope searchers will be able to at least locate the victims’ remains and any other helpful piece of evidence that could shed light on what had happened.

We’re sure family members of the passengers onboard the flight would appreciate the information too, as it could provide them with a form of closure.

Featured image adapted from Xinhua News.