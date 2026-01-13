Woman in M’sia seeks advice over husband’s alleged porn addiction, feels ‘not good enough’

Woman seeks advice over husband who regularly watches pornography

On Monday (12 Jan), a woman in Malaysia turned to netizens for advice, expressing distress over her husband’s alleged addiction to pornography.

In a post shared on Threads, the original poster (OP) said her husband frequently watches pornography and masturbates to it.

She added that he had been out from noon until evening the day before, which led her to suspect that he had once again paid for sexual services.

When he returned home, the woman claimed her husband attempted to initiate intimacy, but she firmly refused, angered by what she said were his repeated broken promises to change his behaviour.

According to the OP, her refusal prompted her husband to retreat to the bedroom, where he allegedly resumed watching pornography.

Husband had cheated before

Exhausted by the situation, the woman told her husband that she would never have sex with him again.

She questioned why he would not simply divorce her if he no longer loved her and instead preferred pornography and prostitutes.

In response, the husband allegedly told her that he “likes her heart”, a remark that only deepened her sense of hurt and inadequacy.

The OP further revealed that her husband had cheated on her in the past and had even stared at her attractive friend in a way that made her deeply uncomfortable.

“At that time, I felt like I wanted to jump off a cliff,” she wrote.

Husband’s pornography use leaves wife feeling inadequate

The woman shared that discovering her husband’s continued consumption of pornography made her feel “not good enough” and stripped of dignity as his wife.

She said she had done everything she could to please him, including caring for the household, treating him well, and raising their children.

However, he later complained that she was no longer as attractive after pregnancy and childbirth.

She added that his remarks drove her to spend thousands of ringgit on procedures to “fix” her body in an effort to satisfy him, but his behaviour remained unchanged.

Wife torn over divorce for daughter’s sake

Despite feeling emotionally worn down, the woman said she was hesitant to pursue a divorce, as she did not want her daughter to grow up with only one parent.

“At the same time, I’m really sick of being treated like this by my husband,” she wrote.

She described her husband as inattentive and disengaged with their child, often absorbed in his phone and only interacting briefly when prompted.

While she said she would be willing to listen if her husband initiated a serious discussion, she felt that she was the only one making an effort to address the problem.

Frustrated, she questioned whether her husband truly loved her, asking why someone who feels incompatible with their spouse would choose to stay and inflict emotional harm instead of ending the marriage.

Netizens weigh in

Many netizens advised the woman to divorce her husband, saying she appeared unable to change his behaviour despite repeated efforts.

They cautioned against staying in the marriage solely for the sake of her daughter, adding that the child would likely understand her mother’s decision when she grows older.

Others suggested that the woman’s husband may be struggling with a pornography addiction and encouraged her to seek professional help for him.

Some commenters also expressed concern over the husband’s behaviour and its potential implications for their daughter.

Woman deletes post, thanks netizens for advice

Later that same day, the woman deleted her original posts and shared an update acknowledging the responses she had received.

She said she had written the earlier posts while overwhelmed by frustration and sadness, and admitted that she had not expressed her emotions in the best way.

However, she noted that she found several pieces of advice helpful in guiding her on what steps to take next.

The woman also expressed her appreciation to netizens who reached out with thoughtful words and support.

Featured image adapted from amenic181 on Canva, for illustration purposes only.