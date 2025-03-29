M’sia man keeps IC on table when dining out during Ramadan, wants to avoid misunderstandings

Man in Malaysia keeps IC on table when dining during Ramadan

On 23 March, a man in Malaysia, Verdinandus Kornelis, took to Facebook to share a photo of his IC neatly placed on the table beside his meal.

He jokingly said that he did so as he does not wish to get slapped in the face — referring to a previous incident where a non-Muslim man was slapped for eating during the fasting month.

Verdinandus, who is often mistaken for a Muslim due to his Malay features, has frequently been questioned for eating during Ramadan.

In his caption, he made sure to clearly state his religion — a “Catholic Christian” — just to clear any potential confusion.

In the comments section, Verdinandus elaborated on his experience living in Kuala Lumpur (KL) for the past 11 years.

He shared that he gets questioned “almost every week” whenever he eats at ‘Mamak’ stalls during Ramadan, often asked why he is not fasting.

Addressing the comments saying that he is worrying for nothing, Verdinandus highlighted the case of the Chinese man who was slapped earlier this month.

Non-Muslim man allegedly slapped for eating

Recently, Elijah, another non-Muslim man, took to X to share how he was slapped by an elderly man for eating at a convenience store in Johor Bahru during Ramadan.

The elderly man had approached him while he was enjoying a meal and questioned whether he was Chinese.

He then insisted for Elijah to show his identity card, and slapped him when the younger man refused.

