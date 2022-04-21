S’poreans Receive Calls About Passport Applications Getting Rejected Or Cancelled, ICA Warns Of Scams

ICA Warns Public About Scam Calls Claiming Problems With Passport

As the world collectively heals and moves forward from Covid-19, borders are opening up, and more Singaporeans are now travelling overseas again.

With that, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has received an overwhelming number of passport renewal applications.

On Wednesday (20 Apr), ICA took to Facebook to share that some Singaporeans have been getting scam calls related to passport issues. The calls are made by numbers starting with “+65”.

ICA clarified that they did not make these calls, emphasising that officers will only use landlines without the prefix to contact the public.

ICA warns about scam calls with “+65” prefix

On Wednesday (20 Apr), ICA reported that they have been receiving feedback from the public about calls regarding passport issues.

According to their Facebook post, the calls are by numbers with the “+65” prefix.

Some calls would be an automated voice message telling recipients that their passport applications have been rejected or that their passports have been cancelled.

On other occasions, scammers would ask for personal details, such as NRIC numbers.

ICA clarified that these calls were not made by their officers.

If there is a need to clarify passport matters with applicants, officers will contact them using landlines. This means there would not be a number with a “+65” prefix calling about legitimate passport matters.

Finally, ICA urged the public to exercise caution and warned anyone who receives unsolicited calls from “+65” numbers not to divulge any personal details.

Surge in passport applications since March

The news about passport scam calls comes on the heels of ICA sharing that they received an “unprecedented” number of passport applications since March.

Because of this, passport applications will need a longer processing time.

During the surge in demand, Singaporeans applying for or renewing their passports can expect the wait to last at least a month.

ICA sought the public’s understanding during this peak period.

Contact ICA directly if in doubt

It is an exciting time for Singaporeans as we can finally make plans to go on overseas trips once again.

As such, it is understandable that people are antsy about their passport issues. Unfortunately, scammers are taking advantage of this.

So, do warn your family and friends about these illegitimate calls regarding passport issues. When in doubt, do contact ICA directly.

