‘We’ll miss the daily interactions’: Thomson ice cream shop closing after 18 years due to rising costs & rent

Thomson ice cream shop closing amid rising costs, final day of service on 20 Oct

Tucked away amongst a row of shops along Jalan Kuras in Thomson is a local ice cream shop in its 18th year of business.

Ice Cream Chefs began its operations back in 2007, and has since become a neighbourhood favourite with more than 40 signature ice cream recipes.

On Google, the family-run shop at 12 Jalan Kuras sits at a quality 4.2 stars with 303 reviews, and a quick scroll shows customers heaping praise on the ice cream, prices, and friendly staff.

Despite the good reviews, Ice Cream Chefs is scheduled to close for good on 21 Oct, with its last day of service on the 20th.

Shop struggles with rising ingredient costs and rent

“The decision comes amid rising costs and a generally slower market environment,” said Tom, one of the owners of Ice Cream Chefs, to MS News.

According to his estimates, the cost of ingredients has increased 10% to 30% over the last three years.

Some ingredients, mainly cocoa and cocoa-related items, spiked in price by around 100%.

Additionally, Ice Cream Chefs saw their rent increase by 20% with a renewed lease two years ago.

The electricity bills also surged by almost 50%, added Tom, whose role includes maintaining equipment, on top of making ice cream and conducting ice cream-making workshops.

Citing the “broader economic slowdown”, Tom revealed that the shop’s sales have seen a dip over the past year.

Ice Cream Chefs also experienced a noticeable drop in corporate orders and workshops.

Saddened regulars offer encouragement to ice cream shop

“While these challenges influenced our decision, we also see this as a natural point to close this chapter gracefully,” said Tom, who called the decision to close the shop a bittersweet moment.

“While it’s hard to say goodbye, we’re deeply grateful for the journey we’ve had.”

Describing the experience as an “incredible” one, Tom shared that they will always be grateful for the memories made.

The staff especially cherished seeing teenagers who came to buy ice cream after school returning years later as adults with their own families.

Since the announcement, Ice Cream Chefs’ regular customers have offered some much-appreciated “kind words and encouragement”.

“What moved us most is hearing how Ice Cream Chefs has been a small but happy part of their lives — something we rarely get to hear in the everyday bustle of running the shop,” said Tom.

When asked about his fondest memories, Tom picked the ice cream-making workshops. He said:

Those moments of shared joy, when a child beams after making their first batch of ice cream, are memories we’ll always carry with us.

Ice Cream Chefs willing to sell recipes

Most of all, Tom said that the crew will “miss the daily interactions” — from the small conversations to the familiar faces who have become a part of their routine.

He will also look back fondly on the nights of creativity, when staff would stay back long after closing.

During these sessions, they experimented with flavours, trying to perfect a texture or balance a sweetness.

According to Tom, several “interested parties” have reached out to buy some of the shop’s recipes.

The co-owner said they were open to selling their recipes, as well as the “Ice Cream Chefs” brand.

As the business prepares for its last month or so of service, it does not forget to thank its loyal regulars, dedicated team, and every customer who has tried a scoop.

“While Ice Cream Chefs may be winding down, the memories, laughter, and lessons will always stay sweet,” said Tom.

Also read: Ka-Soh Restaurant closing last outlet in Bukit Timah after 86 years of operations

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sten on Google Maps and courtesy of Tom.