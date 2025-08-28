Ice cream vending machine at Mount Faber Peak stuns visitors by flashing Hokkien vulgarities

Mount Faber ice cream vending machine displays Hokkien vulgarities on LED screen

Visitors to Mount Faber were met with a bizarre sight recently — an ice cream vending machine displaying two Hokkien vulgarities in bright purple text across its LED screen.

On Monday (25 Aug), a TikTok user shared a video of the incident, showing the Wall’s ice cream vending machine repeatedly flashing the expletives.

“Vulgar Chinese messages displayed on a vending machine located at Mount Faber Peak,” the Original Poster (OP) wrote in their caption.

The OP also tagged the machine’s operator, Happy Ice, urging them to look into the matter.

Netizens divided between laughter & concern

The video has since racked up over 36,000 views and more than a hundred comments. Netizens expressed both amusement and concern.

Many users speculated how the vulgar language ended up on the machine’s LED screen.

Some suggested that the machine had been hacked, while others cheekily suggested a disgruntled staff member might have programmed the vulgarities in.

Of course, plenty took the opportunity to crack jokes. One commenter warned that those who buy ice cream from the machine might also get “scolded with vulgarities”.

As Mount Faber is a popular tourist spot, another joked that at least foreigners could now learn a bit of “local lingo” from the cheeky machine.

MS News has reached out to the OP, Happy Ice, and the National Parks Board (NParks), which runs Mount Faber Park, for statements.

Also read: Jurong East restaurant criticised for inappropriate Hokkien Mee sign, plans to keep billboard up

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @dashamin666 on TikTok.