Dutch woman holds ice pack after wisdom tooth removal, fined for using ‘phone’ while driving

Dutch woman fined for using ‘phone’ while driving because of ice pack after wisdom tooth removal

A woman in the Netherlands was recently fined for using her ‘phone’ while driving.

However, she later discovered that it was all a misunderstanding — she was actually holding an ice pack to her face while recovering from her wisdom tooth operation.

Unsurprisingly, she intends to appeal the hefty €439 (S$657) fine.

Mobile phone was actually an ice pack

Still nursing her wound after her wisdom tooth operation, the Dutch woman’s mood soured even more when she received a purple envelope containing the fine.

The letter alleged that she had been holding an “electronic mobile device” while driving.

“I hardly ever make phone calls in the car, so I was really confused at first,” she said.

She later remembered that she had her wisdom teeth removed the day before.

Suspecting that the ‘device’ was actually an ice pack she used to nurse her wound, the lady requested to see the police’s evidence.

Her suspicions were confirmed when she obtained the picture.

“That ice pack is much bigger than a cell phone. And if you look closely, you can even see my phone sitting in its holder,” she added.

Recalling the incident, the woman said she had hoped that police officers driving next to her would not pull her over because of the ice pack.

While the officers were able to discern between the ice bag and a phone, that was not the case for the traffic camera.

Plans on challenging the charge

The woman shared the photo with her friends on Instagram, who had a laugh over her misfortune.

Her boyfriend also shared in the humour.

“My boyfriend and I had a good laugh about it,” she said. They also encouraged her to challenge the charge in court, which she plans on doing.

“I think I’m going to win this,” she said.

