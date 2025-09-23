Over 140 iguanas caught in 1 night in Taiwan after farmers complain of infestation

Local government captures over 140 iguanas infesting five fields in Taiwan during red bean season

Farmers in Wandan Township, Pingtung County, Taiwan, recently complained of a surge of green iguanas in their fields, which have been destroying their crops.

These include red beans, a key crop that the farmers are known to produce in high quality.

The animals thus pose a threat to Wandan’s reputation as “the home of red beans”.

As the town enters its busiest red bean planting season, over 10 personnel were sent to capture the reptiles in the early morning of Thursday (18 Sept).

In one night, they managed to capture over 140 iguanas from five fields, showing the severity of the infestation.

Over 40 iguanas found in one farmland

According to an ETtoday report, the worst-hit was a farmland located next to a cemetery.

Last year, the farmer named Chen planted two acres of red beans, which iguanas feasted on as soon as they sprouted.

This year, she decided to plant chilli peppers in hopes that the iguanas would not eat these, but the reptiles also wiped them out as soon as the sprouts emerged.

Frustrated that her hard work had only gone to waste, she sought help from the Legislative Affairs Office.

Immediately upon receiving the news, County Councillor Mr Hong Zongqi dispatched personnel to capture the reptiles from Ms Chen’s farm, capturing over 40 iguanas from that area alone.

Invasive species pose threat to local ecosystem

Mr Hong explained that the invasive green iguanas had been abandoned pets, EBC reported.

Because they lack natural predators in Taiwan and have extraordinary reproductive capacity, their population increases rapidly.

Besides destroying crops, the iguanas also dig holes for nests in levees and fish ponds, and displace native animals, which damage infrastructure and pose a threat to the local ecosystem.

Mr Hong said farmers and local volunteers’ sporadic efforts to capture the reptiles are insufficient to control the iguana population, so government collaboration is needed.

He then urged farmers to call the local government hotline if they spot green iguanas so that relevant agencies can address the issue as quickly as possible.

