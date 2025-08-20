120 sheep found dead in Taiwan farm, allegedly poisoned by landlord due to rent dispute

120 sheep in Taiwan allegedly poisoned by farmer’s landlord, loss amounts to nearly S$420,000

A farmer in Xiushui, Changhua, Taiwan, was left heartbroken after 120 of his sheep died due to poisoning, allegedly by his landlord.

The deaths began on 7 April this year, when the farmer surnamed Lin found over 50 of his sheep dead.

As days passed, he found more sheep lifeless on his farm.

In total, 120 sheep — many of which were pregnant ewes — died, incurring a loss of nearly NT$10 million (S$420,000), CTI News reported.

Landlord reportedly wanted to raise rent

Mr Lin later learned from veterinarians that his sheep had died from poisoning using pesticides, Sanli News Network reported.

Upon checking surveillance footage installed in his farm, he found that his landlord — also surnamed Lin — had snuck into the farm at around 10am on 7 April and poured a spoonful of an unknown substance into the sheep’s feed.

He then did this again the following day.

According to ETtoday, Mr Lin and the landlord butt heads after the latter wanted to increase the rent from NT$30,000 (S$1,200) a year to NT$15,000 (S$600) per month.

As Mr Lin had refused the increase, he suspects that the landlord killed his animals to force him out.

As such, the farmer brought the footage to the police and filed a report.

Landlord denies poisoning sheep

Following Mr Lin’s report, police found that the landlord had purchased a few packs of pesticide before the incident.

However, the landlord firmly denied the accusation during questioning.

As such, the case has been transferred to the district prosecutor’s office for investigation.

If found guilty of animal abuse, the landlord may face up to five years’ jail and a fine of up to NT$5 million (S$212,054), Sanli News Network reported.

Also read: Woman in Thailand denied S$4.4K deposit after landlord marks 300 blemishes inside house

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SETN.