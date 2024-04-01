‘Light as air’: IKEA S’pore introduces INVSBÅL see-through homeware for April Fool’s

IKEA Singapore launches ‘see-through’ homeware for April Fool’s

IKEA Singapore has launched a new collection of see-through homeware that is “light as air”, just in time for April Fool’s Day.

The cheekily named INVSBÅL, which is created in partnership with The Secret Little Agency, includes “clear” organising appliances such as storage boxes and laundry baskets.

The campaign launched on IKEA Singapore’s Instagram page on Monday (1 April) with images of the clutter that commonly plagues many households.

The INVSBÅL, a play on the word ‘invisible’, collection introduces four new “organisers” to solve common messes around the house.

First, there is a “see-through laundry basket” for the pile of clothes lying in the corner of the room.

Next, the collection boasts a “clear shoe rack” for the shoes littering the walkway.

Thirdly, a “colourless storage box” will help address the toys that the kids might have forgotten about on the floor.

Finally, to help beautify the space, a “transparent picture frame” to immortalise the artwork they have made on the walls.

The unique homeware comes at an affordable price, too — at just S$1.04 each.

While IKEA Singapore has not admitted to it yet, it’s quite clear that this is an April Fool’s Day prank, given the price tag and the fact that no actual product has been shown.

Additionally, the social media posts lead users to a webpage that shares more details on the INVSBÅL collection, where visitors can also check out other existing IKEA collections and items if they “can’t see what [they’re] looking for”.

Instagram users can win S$41 gift card by sharing their own INVSBÅL solutions

Having said that, the INVSBÅL collection highlights the clutter that is present in most homes that homeowners might have overlooked.

In a press statement, a spokesperson from The Secret Little Agency said: “We knew that every other brand would be jumping at the chance to share a funny joke or a prank on April Fool’s. But we wanted to go beyond that, and use April Fool’s Day as a platform to highlight a real pain point in Singaporean homes, and offer a real solution—but in a joyful and light-hearted way.”

To achieve this, IKEA Singapore is inviting its Instagram followers to share their own INVSBÅL “solutions” at home, via the ‘Add Yours’ function on the furniture brand’s Instagram Stories.

Each Instagram Story counts as one submission. Multiple submissions are permitted.

Participants will then stand a chance to win an IKEA gift card worth S$41 to transform their INVSBÅL furniture into real-life ones.

The contest is open from now until Tuesday (2 April), 12pm.

Featured images courtesy of The Secret Little Agency.