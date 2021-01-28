Sluggish IKEA Bear Goes Viral In Japan For Being A Whole Mood

Most of us have heard of the IKEA shark that swept the Internet with its adorable derp face doing human activities.

Now, another IKEA star is taking the Internet by storm.

This 1m tall bear plushie has recently gone viral in Japan for its sluggish demeanour.

Perfect for encapsulating our mood as work from home (WFH) drags on.

IKEA bear is always tired & slouching

Even as we cross into 2021, the global pandemic continues to rage on.

And if there’s one look that epitomises how we’re all feeling more than a year into Covid-19, it’s the IKEA bear.

In a Twitter thread that has gone viral, Japanese folks have been sharing pictures of the bear simply being too tired.

Although the giant plushie stands tall at 1m, you’ll never actually see it happening.

These bears are perpetually slouched over or sprawled somewhere.

And it truly is, a whole mood.

Netizens show how IKEA bear captures our WFH mood

Many have also related to the IKEA bear themselves as they face the continued realities of WFH life.

This netizen shared the picture of the bears looking very done, an accurate depiction of online meetings that seemingly drag on forever.

And after long and tough work days, sometimes, the IKEA bear, just like us, needs a little drink to unwind.

Beary relatable indeed.

Currently not sold in Singapore

The giant bear which is part of the DJUNGELSKOG IKEA stuffed toy collection, is currently retailing in Japan for ¥2,999 (S$38.32).

The product doesn’t seem to have hit Singapore’s shores yet, but there are many other adorable animals currently available.

Maybe we can use one of them to start our own sian animal plushie trend in Singapore.

Hope the bear comes to Singapore soon

Although the IKEA bear has yet to arrive in Singapore, we’re banking on seeing it in stores soon, what with the skyrocketing popularity.

Meanwhile, just like the IKEA bear, we will trudge along with our WFH lives till we’re able to get our hands on the toy and give it a stress-relieving bear hug.

Can you relate to the IKEA bear? Let us know in the comments.

