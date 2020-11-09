IKEA Singapore Closes Physical & Online Stores Overnight For Upgrading Works

IKEA is a popular choice for homeowners because of the easy-to-assemble furniture. However, Singaporeans will be unable to buy from both their physical and online stores for about 16 hours, as they close for upgrading works.

IKEA will be shuttering their Tampines and Alexandra outlets from 9pm tonight (9 Nov) to 3pm tomorrow (10 Nov). Furthermore, online checkout will be unavailable for the same amount of time.

The Scandinavian furniture chain says upgrading works will be taking place during the store closure, so they can serve customers better.

IKEA to close online & physical purchases briefly

In a Facebook post, IKEA Singapore shared that it will close physical stores and the online checkout function from 9pm today (9 Nov) till 3pm tomorrow (10 Nov).

However it says customers can still browse their online catalogue for inspiration.

The furniture brand hasn’t shared about what kind of upgrading works will be taking place.

But considering the reason for the closure, we do hope that they’ll be able to achieve that and provide us with an even more seamless shopping experience.

Save your IKEA food run for Tuesday evening

On top of furniture shopping, many of us brave long queues at the IKEA restaurants for the affordable Scandinavian food fare.

Their meatballs are no doubt the most popular item, but sadly with physical stores only reopening from 3pm tomorrow, you’ll have to reschedule your lunch plans.

At least there’s still dinner later that evening, if you’re still craving their Swedish menu really badly.

Let’s hope that the queues won’t be insanely long then, since it’s a weeknight after all.

