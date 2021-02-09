ICA Finds 153kg Of Illegally Imported Frozen Meat & Sausages In Luggage

Singapore is known to have strict laws, especially when it comes to importing items from other countries.

However, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) detected 153kg of meat products comprising sausages and frozen chicken, in a man’s luggage on 27 Jan.

Authorities will be prosecuting the man, a Chinese national, who is suspected of importing meat without a valid licence.

Frozen meat found at Terminal 1

In a press release on Tuesday (9 Feb), the Singapore Food Agency said ICA officers detected about 153kg of undeclared meat products at Changi Airport Terminal 1 on 27 Jan.

The products were found in luggage that belongs to a Chinese national and include pork sausages and frozen chicken.

Source

The frozen chicken could be seen packed into styrofoam boxes while sausages were stuffed in a cardboard box and passenger luggage.

As Singapore doesn’t seem to be having a meat shortage at the moment, we wonder why the man needed to import so much.

Illegally imported food pose safety risk

SFA said illegally imported food products from unknown sources may pose a safety risk.

As such, meat can only come from approved countries and sources that comply with our country’s safety requirements.

Source

Furthermore, they must be declared and come with a valid import permit.

You can find out what kinds of food products you can bring into Singapore here.

Man faces $50,000 fine for illegal import

SFA said they will be prosecuting the man in court for importing meat without a valid licence.

If he’s found guilty, he faces a fine of up to $50,000 and 2 years’ jail.

Just go to the wet market

Perhaps this traveller was trying to restock a restaurant’s supply, or have enough meat – 153kg of it, to be exact – to feed his family for months.

We hope that those who are thinking of doing the same will think twice — both for our health’s sake and to avoid a $50,000 fine or worse, imprisonment.

That would make for some very expensive chicken rice.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Food Agency.