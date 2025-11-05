Youths allegedly spotted illegally fishing at Lower Peirce Reservoir, netizens debate if S’pore too ‘sterile’ with rules

Man repeatedly tells youths to stop illegally fishing at Lower Peirce Reservoir, says they fish next to prohibition signs

“I’m getting pretty tired of being the grumpy Ang Moh,” media professional Chris Dickinson said over yet another encounter with youths illegally fishing at Lower Peirce Reservoir.

Mr Dickinson, a permanent resident (PR) in his 50s who has lived in Singapore for 22 years, told MS News that he has been visiting the reservoir around once a week since Jan 2025.

In about 25% of his visits, he would spot people illegally fishing.

Hooks and lines snag in trees, wildlife at risk

“They really don’t care as they fish right next to the ‘no fishing’ sign,” Mr Dickinson claimed.

He described the culprits as frequently being teenagers around 14 or above, with some young adults in their 20s.

“They like to fish near the trees because that’s where the fish are,” Mr Dickinson explained.

Due to this, he said he often saw fishing lines getting snagged on the trees.

Mr Dickinson told MS News that a broad range of animals, such as macaques and the endangered Raffles banded langur, can end up getting caught in fishing hooks and lines.

He would thus step in to inform them that it was illegal to fish in the area and explain the problems the activity caused.

Mr Dickinson would then ask them to leave, which he said most of the youths begrudgingly did.

“Some kids have apologised and said that they didn’t know,” he added, despite clear signage in Lower Peirce Reservoir.

One group even supposedly showed up at least twice despite his requests.

Netizens argue that illegal fishing in Singapore is ‘ridiculous’

Numerous netizens under Mr Dickinson’s Facebook post agreed that people should speak up when nature is harmed, regardless of citizenship status.

However, some commenters had differing opinions. One of them felt that Singapore’s strict rules create a “sterile environment”.

“[We] got water surrounding us but generally limited fishing spots and controlled areas,” they wrote.

Additionally, they pointed to the need to book areas before playing sports and the inability to do “adventure sports” due to the lack of seasons in Singapore.

As such, the commenter felt that illegal fishing was a better way for youths to pass the time than being glued to phones or being a hooligan.

“It’s a bit ridiculous in SG that you have to find legal fishing spots to fish,” another netizen opined, saying that in Australia, people would assume any spot is legal if no sign was present.

Man says everyone has to do their part to care for Singapore’s wildlife

In response to these comments, Mr Dickinson agreed that youths should be allowed to fish, and he considered it a good thing to enjoy an outdoor hobby.

“But they have to abide by the rules because we have such a limited amount of wildlife left in SG,” he said. “We all need to do our part to look after it.”

Mr Dickinson pointed out that there were designated fishing spots in Singapore.

Because of this, he does not accept any defence for youths illegally fishing.

“I don’t like being the grumpy Ang Moh, but I feel that this has become such a problem that something needs to be done.”

Regarding the incidents, Mr Dickinson said he had called PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency, several times but faced issues.

He claimed that when calling the number on the “no fishing” sign, there was no option at the automated menu to report illegal fishing.

During one weekend, their lines were allegedly closed.

On 31 Oct, he reached an operator who said a PUB officer would be informed, though he doesn’t know if anyone turned up to Lower Peirce Reservoir.

PUB steps up enforcement patrols in Lower Peirce Reservoir

In a statement regarding the incident, PUB told MS News that they have stepped up enforcement patrols at Lower Peirce Reservoir.

They are also “identifying strategic locations for additional CCTV installations” to better monitor illegal anglers.

Repeat offenders face fines of up to S$3,000 and could be prosecuted in court.

“We take a serious view of illegal fishing activities as they pose safety risks to reservoir users, pedestrians and the anglers themselves.”

PUB stated that they tackle illegal fishing through a multi-pronged approach, including preventive measures such as public education.

They also perform deterrent measures through signs and CCTV surveillance, as well as enforcement actions via routine patrols, stakeouts, and investigating public feedback.

“We encourage members of the public to report illegal fishing activities to our 24-hour call centre at 1800-2255-782.”

Also read: Youths spotted fishing dangerously at Marina Promenade, PUB investigating matter

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images courtesy of Chris Dickinson.