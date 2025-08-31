IMDA says application declined for S’pore show of US comedian because it was late, no script edits requested

US comedian Sammy Obeid claims S’pore show was cancelled because script was rejected

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has refuted the claims of US comedian Sammy Obeid regarding the cancellation of his show in Singapore.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (31 Aug), IMDA said the application was declined for Obeid’s show because it was submitted late, and no edits were requested to his script.

US comedian claims he was told to revise script

Obeid made the claims in an Instagram post on Wednesday (27 Aug), four days before his show set for Sunday.

He said the show would be cancelled after the script he had submitted was rejected, though he did not name who exactly rejected it.

He claimed he was told to “completely remove all mentions of Palestine and Israel”, among other alleged edits.

After some rounds of script editing, he claimed that he was told there was no time for more revisions and resubmissions, and his permit would not be issued.

Licence application for show submitted late: IMDA

In its response, IMDA said it received the application for an Arts Entertainment Licence (AEL) at 11.57pm on 15 Aug.

This was 10 working days before the event.

“AEL applications are required to be submitted at least 40 working days before the event, to allow sufficient time for applications to be processed or advisories to be included in publicity materials and advertisements,” the authority added, noting:

IMDA would also like to point out that this was the local representative’s fourth late application since May 2024.

Neither Obeid nor IMDA named the local representative, but she was informed via email on 19 Aug that the late application could not be processed, IMDA said.

This was again conveyed to her on 25 Aug through a call and in writing.

No edits requested for script from US comedian: IMDA

IMDA further explained that it had not requested any edits to the script.

In fact, at no time were “multiple edits” requested, it said.

Thus, Obeid’s allegations in his social media posts are “inaccurate”, it added.

IMDA had no communications with US comedian on script: Edwin Tong

On Sunday, Law Minister Edwin Tong weighed in on the matter, describing Obeid’s claims as “completely fictional”, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Speaking to the media at Siglap South Community Centre, he reiterated that IMDA had not requested any edits to his script.

In fact, there were no communications with him on the script — a point that his own agent confirmed, Mr Tong pointed out.

Authorities could take ‘further steps’

The minister said that he does not know why Obeid had made these claims, but the authorities are taking this seriously.

“Further steps” might be needed, he noted, which ST understands could involve the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA).

Mr Tong also said that he “welcomed the opportunity” to set the record straight.

US comedian says he’s not a liar

However, Obeid has responded that he is not a liar.

In his most recent Instagram post on Sunday night, he shared a video of himself discussing apparent edits to the script over the phone with an unidentified person.

That person can be heard telling him to remove “anything that has to do with Palestine and Israel”.

In another clip, a person informs him that “they” have given them till 3pm on that day to make the purported edits.

He did not say when the videos were taken, nor identify the person on the other line.

Featured image adapted from Sammy Obeid on Instagram and Google Maps.